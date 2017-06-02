Watch Virat Kohli & Boys Sweat it Out Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Photo Credit: Arnab Sen/Cricketnext

Edgbaston: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the Champions Trophy on June 4.

Cricketnext editor Arnab Sen reports Live from Ground Zero as Virat Kohli and boys sweat it out in Edgbaston ahead of the crucial tie.

The Indian cricket team is unhappy with practice facilities at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground with both coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli expressing their displeasure with the local authorities.

Thursday was India's first training day in Birmingham and they were allocated the practice arena adjacent to the main stadium.

However both Kohli and Kumble had reservations as the arena was small in size. The main issue was the run-up for fast bowlers.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 4:21 PM IST