Champions Trophy 2017: We Are Not Invincible, Says Virat Kohli After Sri Lanka Defeat

Birmingham: India skipper Virat Kohli heaped praise on the opposition and also said that they are not guaranteed to win every match after their crushing 7 wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka in their Group B clash at the Oval on Thursday.

The Islanders chased down a mammoth target of 322 with comfortable ease with Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews all scoring half-centuries.

"I think Sri Lanka played really well. The other teams are also champions and that needs to be kept in mind. We are not invincible," said Kohli in the post-match press conference.

Kohli also felt that the Indian bowlers bowled 'well' but the Sri Lanka batsmen took the game away from them with some great hitting in the middle overs.

"We all felt we had enough on the board at the half-way mark. We trusted our bowlers, but they were pretty good on the day. Kept their momentum going and executed their shots really well. Our bowlers bowled decently, but they batted really well," conceded Kohli.

The Indian skipper also warned his team that they will come up against 'champions' right throughout the tournament and need to be on their toes.

"There is always hindsight to think when you don't win games, as I said we bowled decently well, but the execution wasn't quite there. Obviuosly there is food for thought, but you gotta give credit to other teams as well. You don't take any team lightly. It's going to be like this throughout the tournament and we don't expect anything less," warned Kohli.

This result threw Group B wide open as now all three teams are on 2 points and the last two matches, (India vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka), will decide who goes through to the semi-finals.

