Champions Trophy 2017: We're Playing Good Cricket But Cannot Become Arrogant, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (ANI Images)

London: India skipper Virat Kohli has warned his team against complacency and said that they cannot take any team lightly on the eve of team's second clash of the Champions Trophy 2017 against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Thursday.

During the pre-match press conference at the Oval, Kohli said that any team can upset any side in the competition and therefore they cannot become arrogant of their good performances.

"I think we are playing good cricket. As a team we should not focus on negatives when people are saying negative things about you. When you are playing well we should not look back. We try to maintain the same kind of intensity and momentum regardless of how and against whom we are playing," said Kohli.

"At the moment we are playing good cricket but that does not mean we will be arrogant as a team. We respect ever opposition the same way and We tend to play the same kind of cricket against everyone. In this sport anyone can upset anyone. We can’t take anyone lightly," warned the Indian skipper.

Kohli also said that Sri Lanka are a good side and they always come up with the goods when it comes to the ICC events and India cannot commit the mistake of taking them lightly.

"Sri Lanka are amongst the top eight sides in the world and they have always done well in ICC tournaments. They have talented players in their ranks. This Sri Lankan team is in transition but they have players who can win them games," said the Indian captain

Kohli was also critical of the team's fielding first match against Pakistan and said that they will have to improve that aspect of the game in the upcoming matches.

"At the start of the tournament — especially after the good start with the bat — you try and put extra in fielding and therefore you can misfield a few with excitement. There can be lapses as well, when team is seven or eight down. Complacency can come in. We have addressed those things as team that bat deep can give us a headache in those circumstances," said Kohli.

Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin couldn't find a place in the playing XI against Pakistan and Kohli heaped praises on Ashwin's professionalism.

"He (Ashwin) is a high class bowler and he understood the dynamic of the side we picked (against Pakistan) and he was absolutely fine with it. He is very professional and understands what the team wants," said Kohli.

Kohli also revealed that they haven't zeroed down on the playing eleven for the match against Sri Lanka and the call will be taken at the last minute after looking at the conditions.

"We haven’t still spoken about the combination. We have to look at how their batsmen have fared against our bowlers. Meanwhile, Shami hasn’t played 50 over cricket for a long time. But I felt Umesh Bhuvi and bowled well. He is sort of a guy who can win you games therefore he is a part of the squad. He is slowly feeling his way, getting into his groove and he surely is an asset. God forbids if something happens to someone we have another guy stepping in who has already proven himself," Kohli concluded.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 8:13 PM IST