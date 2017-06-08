Champions Trophy 2017: Win Against India One of Our Best Victories Ever, Says Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews. (Getty Images)

Birmingham: Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews lavished praise on his team and also called the seven-wicket win over India as one of their best victories ever. Sri Lanka chased down a mammoth target of 321 with comfortable ease with Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews all scoring half-centuries in the chase at the Oval on Thursday.

"To beat India is quite fantastic it is one of our top wins. It was a very good effort from the bowlers as they restricted India to 321. We know this is a good batting wicket and 300 is quite chaseable," said Mathews

Mathews also lauded the efforts of his batsmen who set a new record for the highest successful chase ever in Champions Trophy history. Earlier, England held the record as they chased down 305 runs against Bangladesh in the opening match of the tournament.

"To walk in and bat like he (Gunathilaka) did was fantastic. Kusal Mendis is a great player and we rate him very highly. Kusal Perera also played a good hand. Those crucial partnerships were the key for us."

"I thought the partnership between Gunathilaka and Mendis, they set the platform for us (the middle order) to go out and express ourselves. I think that was a turning point of the match," said Matthews.

With this victory, Sri Lanka have blown the group B wide open and the last two matches, (India vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka), will decide who goes through to the semi-finals.

"It's a must-win game for all of us in the next game. Not many people expected us to win and that took the pressure off us. Our plan is to go out there and express ourselves and that will be the plan next game as well," said Mathews.

