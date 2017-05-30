Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh Joins Squad After Illness

Yuvraj Singh. (BCCI/Twiiter)

New Delhi: Star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has joined the Indian squad and seemed in high spirits following an illness that kept him out of the team's first warm-up match against New Zealand.

Yuvraj was down with viral fever after the Indian team touched down in London and the southpaw hasn't participated in training since.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI) posted a picture on social media, where Yuvraj seemed fine while on his way to training. The BCCI Twitter post read: Keep Calm - the Prince is BACK ! @YUVSTRONG12 #TeamIndia #CT17

"Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team," a BCCI official said.

However, it is still not clear that whether Yuvraj will take part in India's second warm-up match against Bangladesh. Yuvraj still lacks match practice and will also need time to familiarise himself with the condition and this could keep him out of the second warm-up match.

Earlier, Kohli had spoken highly about the talismanic all-rounder hailing him as one of the most important players in India's batting line-up.

"Yuvraj is a big match player and India know they have to be at their best if they are to defend the title. Therefore the whole team would want him to be fit as early as possible," Kohli said ahead of India's match against New Zealand.

Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Schedule:

June 4: India v Pakistan, Birmingham, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 8: India v Sri Lanka, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

June 11: India v South Africa, London, 3:00 PM IST (Group B)

First Published: May 30, 2017, 11:20 AM IST