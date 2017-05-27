Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Singh to Miss Warm-Up Tie Against New Zealand

Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Yuvraj Singh, who is down with viral fever is said to be recuperating well but will miss the warm-up game against New Zealand, confirmed BCCI in a press release.

BCCI confirmed in that the left hander is indeed suffering from viral fever, as reports earlier mentioned.

"Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress. There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team.

He is advised rest and will miss India’s first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh’s progress and hope for a speedy recovery." BCCI said in a statement.

India start off their campaign on June 4 with a high-voltage group B encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the head to head record Pakistan are 2-1 ahead after 3 games and Yuvraj will have a key role to play in the clash.

Kohli and his men next square off against Sri Lanka on June 8 and then they face South Africa two days later in Kennington Oval in a mouth watering clash for the fans.

Yuvraj is a big match player and India know they have to be at their best if they are to defend the title. Therefore the whole team would want him to be fit as early as possible.

Kohli had spoken highly about the talismanic all-rounder hailing him as one of the most important players in India's batting line-up.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 9:11 PM IST