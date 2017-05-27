Champions Trophy 2017: Yuvraj Suffering from Fever, Says Reports

(Image Credit: AP Photo)

London: The Indian cricket team took to the Lord's cricket ground on Friday to have net sessions. While the players were sweating it out in the middle, the BCCI took to social media to post pictures of MS Dhoni, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane gearing up to take stance. However, there was a certain Yuvraj Singh who was missing from practice.

A few days back Kohli had spoken highly about the talismanic allrounder hailing him as one of the most important players in India's batting line-up. His absence therefore was quite surprising to many.

When everybody was looking for an answer, a report in Mumbai Mirror emerged stating that the 35-year-old is down with fever. The report also added that the news has reached the BCCI head quarters in Mumbai which has created quite a stir. The team management, however thinks that he will recover in a day or two and has therefore not asked for any replacements yet.

India have a warm-up game against New Zealand on Sunday and it remains to be seen if the dashy left-hander will be a part of the playing XI.

India start off their campaign on June 4 with a high-voltage group B encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. In the head to head record Pakistan are 2-1 ahead after 3 games and Yuvraj will have a key role to play in the clash.

Kohli and his men next square off against Sri Lanka on June 8 and then they face South Africa two days later in Kennington Oval in a mouth watering clash for the fans. Yuvraj is a big match player and India know they have to be at their best if they are to defend the title. Therefore the whole team would want him to be fit as early as possible.

First Published: May 27, 2017, 1:46 PM IST