Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh: Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy match between Australia and Bangladesh through our live blog.

Preview:

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

Commentary (Australia innings)

Bangladesh, on the other hand, won't mind the result as Australia were firmly in the driver's seat. On the field, they didn't have a terrific time apart from Tamim Iqbal, who had another fine time with the bat. With this, Bangladesh open their account in the points table while Australia share points for the second time in the tournament.

Australia would be furious with this result. First they had a good outing with the ball and bowled Bangladesh out for a paltry total of 182. Mitchell Starc being the tormentor-in-chief with 4 wickets. They then came out to bat and looked at ease. Aaron Finch lost his wicket but David Warner was going along nicely and was supported well by Steven Smith till the rain decided to play spoilsport.

UPDATE 2115 LOCAL TIME - Bad news, folks! The verdict is out and the MATCH HAS BEEN ABANDONED!

UPDATE 2015 LOCAL TIME - Don't want to be the party pooper here but the rain is back and the covers are brought on again. It's just a little drizzle for the moment, hopefully it passes away quickly. The wait continues...

UPDATE 2007 LOCAL TIME - The rain has completely stopped now and the covers are off. The umpire are done inspecting and the news from the middle is that the PLAY WILL RESUME AT 2030 LOCAL TIME.

UPDATE 1930 LOCAL TIME - The news from the middle is slightly better as the rain has stopped as of now but as plenty of rain had already poured down, the outfield is still wet and the groundsmen are working hard to dry it. However, it's much brighter out there than earlier and slowly the covers are coming off. 2159 LOCAL TIME is the cut-off time for a 20-over game. There will be a next update at 2000 local time. So stay tuned!

UPDATE 1900 LOCAL TIME - The rain is still pouring at The Oval and it looks like we are in for a big delay. We will have the next update at 1930 local time. Stay tuned for further updates.

As feared, the rain has really picked up and has forced the umpires' hands. They have asked the players to walk off the field and return to their respective dressing rooms. We are going to have a halt in play due to that. Need to get 4 more overs in to get a result from this game. 49/1 is what's required of Australia at the end of 20 overs and clearly they're well ahead. They will hope somehow the ground is ready enough for them to get over the line.

15.6 M Mortaza to S Smith, Full ball from Mashrafe Mortaza, Steven Smith comfortably meets it with a straight blade. 83/1

The rain is getting heavier and heavier. All eyes on the umpires now to see what call they make. Drinks are 'round the corner.

15.5 M Mortaza to S Smith, Fractionally ahead of a length, just outside off, tapped away a little square in front of cover-point. 83/1

15.4 M Mortaza to S Smith, On the shorter side of the length, kept out off the back foot. 83/1

15.3 M Mortaza to S Smith, Hurls a fuller length ball on the fourth stump line, the Aussie captain walks across to get behind the line and block. 83/1

15.2 M Mortaza to S Smith, Slower in pace on the stumps, Smith pushes it back down the track. 83/1

15.1 M Mortaza to D Warner, Fuller in length and just around off, David Warner comes forward and off the inner half, pushes it towards mid on for a quick run. 83/1

It has started to drizzle and it's getting heavier as I type this. Australia will hope that it goes away while Bangladesh will hope other way round.

14.6 R Hossain to D Warner, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. One run added to the total. 82/1

14.5 R Hossain to D Warner, Stays within his crease and blocks it out. 81/1

14.4 R Hossain to D Warner, Full and coming back in, catches Warner low on the pads as he looks to flick. Was probably going down leg so no appeal from the fielding side. 81/1

14.3 R Hossain to D Warner, Excellent length delivery around off, angling in first then straightening up just a shade, Warner looks to defend from within his crease but the ball just cuts him through. Goes past the inside edge and into the keeper's glove. Superb delivery. 81/1

14.2 R Hossain to S Smith, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 81/1

14.1 R Hossain to S Smith, Back of a length delivery outside off, with some width on offer, Steven crunches it square straight to the point fielder. 80/1

13.6 M Mortaza to S Smith, Cutter on middle and leg, on a length, Steven Smith walks across like he usually does and with soft hands, clips it down to fine leg for one run. 80/1

13.5 M Mortaza to D Warner, On middle and leg, turned to square leg for an easy run. 79/1

4000 ODI runs for David Warner! Quickest Australian to reach this feat.

13.4 M Mortaza to D Warner, Full on the pads, clipped past short fine leg for a double. 78/1

13.3 M Mortaza to D Warner, Takes some pace off this and pitches it around off, Warner plants his front foot forward and blocks. 76/1

13.2 M Mortaza to S Smith, Fullish in length around off, pushed back down the ground for a brisk single. 76/1

13.1 M Mortaza to S Smith, Full ball bowled outside off, Smith walks across and whips it to wide mid on. 75/1

12.6 R Hossain to D Warner, Just back of a length, it's not short enough for Warner to pull. He still goes through with the shot and ends up mistiming it towards wide mid on. 75/1

12.5 R Hossain to S Smith, Short of a good length, well outside off, punched a bit square on the off side for one run. 75/1

12.4 R Hossain to S Smith, Short ball and it's pulled away by Steven Smith along the ground through square leg. This time the Australian skipper gets a couple of runs. 74/1

12.3 R Hossain to D Warner, Length delivery on the hips, glanced through backward square leg for just a single this time. 72/1

12.2 R Hossain to D Warner, Outside off on a good length, Warner punches it to point on the bump. A misfield there enables him to take two runs. Third man took a bit of time to come across and cut it off. 71/1

12.1 R Hossain to D Warner, Quite straight in line, allows the southpaw to tuck it to fine leg. Runs the first one hard and as a result is able to come back for the second. Good running between the wickets. 69/1

Rubel Hossain to have a change of ends.

11.6 M Mortaza to D Warner, Another cutter from Bangladeshi skipper. Rolls his fingers over it and pitches it on off, Warner just waits for it and guides it down to third man with an open face. Single taken. 67/1

11.5 M Mortaza to S Smith, Comfortably done. Steven Smith leans across to this length delivery and clips it down to fine leg to get off strike. 66/1

11.4 M Mortaza to D Warner, Back of a length delivery angling across, David stands tall and slaps it through extra cover for a quick one. 65/1

11.3 M Mortaza to D Warner, Off cutter moving away from around off, whiskers past the outside edge of David Warner's bat who attempts to defend. 64/1

11.2 M Mortaza to S Smith, Full from Mortaza, driven back down the ground for an easy run. 64/1

11.1 M Mortaza to S Smith, Good length delivery on off, Smith hangs his bat out to block but is undone a bit by the extra bounce. The ball takes the inside edge and races away to fine leg, where the fielder runs to his right to make a good diving stop. Two runs are taken. 63/1

Mashrafe Mortaza back on.

10.6 M Hasan to D Warner, Full and flat wide outside off, David Warner with a hard drive straight to extra cover. 61/1

10.5 M Hasan to D Warner, Around the wicket again to the left-hander, it's looped up on middle and off, blocked off the front foot. 61/1

10.4 M Hasan to S Smith, Darted on the pads from over the wicket, worked away through square leg for another run. 61/1

10.3 M Hasan to D Warner, Back to over the wicket, it's landed on a length, Warner backs away and punches it towards sweeper cover for one more. 60/1

10.2 M Hasan to S Smith, Over the wicket now, flat and short outside off, Smith rocks back and punches it down to long on for a single. 59/1

10.1 M Hasan to D Warner, Floats it up outside off from around the wicket, not much turn on it as David Warner drives it through to sweeper cover for a single. 58/1

Mehedi Hasan is into the attack now. A slip is in place for him!

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. Now, 4 players can be placed outside the inner ring till the 40th over.

9.6 R Hossain to D Warner, Slight behind length around leg, tucked on the leg side for a single. 57/1

9.5 R Hossain to D Warner, Full and wide outside off, Warner looks to punish it through the off side but misses it completely. 56/1

9.4 R Hossain to D Warner, On a length and angling away, Warner looks to pull it but it's not short enough to be pulled. 56/1

9.3 R Hossain to D Warner, Length delivery, angling away, punched to the off side. 56/1

9.2 R Hossain to S Smith, Length delivery, angling in, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 56/1

9.1 R Hossain to D Warner, Full outside off, Warner pushes it gently in the mid off region for a single. 55/1

8.6 M Rahman to S Smith, Full outside off, Smith shimmies across and pushes it to cover-point. 54/1

8.5 M Rahman to S Smith, Fuller in the line of the stumps, flicked to mid-wicket. 54/1

8.4 M Rahman to S Smith, Full toss outside off, Smith mistimes his punch down the ground on the off side for a couple. 54/1

Catching point comes in place.

8.3 M Rahman to S Smith, FOUR! Full outside off, Smith drives it uppishly through covers. Strangely neither there's a catching fielder nor there's a sweeper cover in place and the ball finds the fence. 52/1

8.2 M Rahman to S Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 48/1

8.1 M Rahman to S Smith, What a delivery! A yorker on leg, Smith digs it out square of the wicket on the leg side. 48/1

Mustafizur Rahman will continue. A wicket is down, perfect time for him to make further inroads.

7.6 R Hossain to S Smith, Good, confident start! A touch fuller in the line of the stumps, Smith shimmies across and flicks it from the middle through square leg. The players from the infield chases it down and saves a run for his team. 48/1

Steven Smith strides out at No.3!

7.5 R Hossain to A Finch, OUT! Plumb! Pitches on the fuller side of the length around off, skids through after pitching. Also tails in a touch. Finch is undone by the inward movement as he is late in bringing his bat down in time. Gets rapped on the back pad and the umpire rules it out immediately on the appeal. Rubel Hossain draws first blood. They need wickets in a flurry now. 45/1

7.4 R Hossain to A Finch, FOUR! Pulled handsomely! Short and angling in, Finch pulls it over backward square leg for a boundary. That will boost his confidence. 45/0

7.3 R Hossain to A Finch, Cutter outside off, Finch stands tall and defends it down the wicket. 41/0

7.2 R Hossain to D Warner, Slightly back of a length, Warner gets on his toes and tucks it wide of mid on for a single. 41/0

7.1 R Hossain to D Warner, Full outside off, Warner drives it on the bounce to cover-point, who dives to his right to make a good stop. 40/0

Rubel Hossain comes into the attack.

6.6 M Rahman to A Finch, Full around off, Finch covers the stumps and defends it to covers. 40/0

6.5 M Rahman to D Warner, Fuller length delivery, angling in, Warner with gentle hands clips to mid-wicket for a quick single. 40/0

6.4 M Rahman to A Finch, Angling away from Finch, he pushes it through covers for a single. 39/0

6.3 M Rahman to A Finch, Another cutter from the Fizz. Finch looks to heave it on the leg side but gets it off the inner half to mid-wicket. 38/0

6.2 M Rahman to A Finch, Cutter from Mustafizur, angling away, Finch looks to push it with the angle but gets beaten by the variation. 38/0

6.1 M Rahman to D Warner, Pitched a touch ahead of length, angling in, Warner presses ahead and flicks it off the inner half on the leg side for a single. 38/0

5.6 M Mortaza to A Finch, On a length outside off, Finch stays in his crease and defends it in covers. 37/0

5.6 M Mortaza to A Finch, Wide! Slower one, angling down leg. Finch covers his stumps, looks to tickle it but misses. A wide is signalled. 37/0

5.5 M Mortaza to D Warner, Straying on the pads, flicked on the leg side for a single. 36/0

5.4 M Mortaza to A Finch, Outside off, run down to third man for a single. 35/0

5.3 M Mortaza to D Warner, Slower one, angling away, Warner pushes it to mid off and takes another quick single. 34/0

5.2 M Mortaza to D Warner, FOUR! Pulled into the gap! Slower delivery on the shorter side, Warner pulls it with ease over backward square leg for a boundary. 33/0

5.1 M Mortaza to A Finch, Angling into Finch, he defends it to mid on and takes a quick single. 29/0

4.6 M Rahman to D Warner, Another cutter from Rahman outside off, Warner taps it through point. There's a misfield there and a brace is taken. 28/0

4.5 M Rahman to D Warner, Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner looks to glide it on the off side but misses. 26/0

4.4 M Rahman to D Warner, Full outside off, Warner taps it on the off side and takes off for a single but is sent back. 26/0

4.3 M Rahman to D Warner, FOUR! Streaky! Back of a length delivery outside off, Warner looks to pull it through but gets an inside edge past the keeper. It runs too fine and the man at fine leg fails to cut it off. Boundary for Warner. 26/0

4.2 M Rahman to A Finch, Fizz bowls a cutter, Finch punches it to mid on and takes off for a quick single. There's a direct hit at the non-striker's end but Finch is safely in. 22/0

4.1 M Rahman to A Finch, Beaten! Angling away from Finch. Zips through after pitching and it's too good for the Aussie opener, who gets beaten as he looks to defend. 21/0

3.6 M Mortaza to A Finch, Another slower one, angling in, Finch looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the off side and Warner calls Finch for a quick single. Superb running, this. 21/0

3.5 M Mortaza to A Finch, Another slower one, angling in, Aaron leans ahead and flicks it through square leg. They pick up a couple. Good running. 20/0

3.4 M Mortaza to A Finch, Finch defends the length delivery down the wicket but on the off side this time. 18/0

3.3 M Mortaza to A Finch, Slower delivery, angling in, defended down the wicket on the leg side. 18/0

3.2 M Mortaza to A Finch, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full down the leg side, Finch tickles it very fine. Beats short fine leg and the ball races to the fence. That was a poor, poor delivery given fine leg was up inside the circle. 18/0

3.1 M Mortaza to D Warner, A touch back of a length around leg, tucked through square leg for a single. 14/0

2.6 M Rahman to A Finch, Length delivery in the line of the stumps, pushed to covers. 13/0

2.5 M Rahman to A Finch, Mustafizur rolls his fingers around the ball, gets it to angle across. Finch goes for a big shot but misses it completely. 13/0

2.4 M Rahman to A Finch, Angling across Finch, he hops and punches it to short cover. 13/0

2.3 M Rahman to A Finch, FOUR! Good way to get off the mark! Pitched on a length, angling away, Finch punches it through point. Places it superbly and the ball races to the fence. 13/0

2.2 M Rahman to A Finch, Length delivery, angling away, left alone. 9/0

2.1 M Rahman to D Warner, Leg bye! Full and tailing into the southpaw, Warner fails to flick it and the ball rolls off the pads on the leg side. A leg bye is taken. There was a muted appeal for lbw but it was turned down. 9/0

1.6 M Mortaza to A Finch, Angling into Finch, punched off the back foot to mid-wicket. 8/0

1.5 M Mortaza to A Finch, Pitched on a length outside off, Finch looks to play on the off side but gets it off the outer half to point. 8/0

1.4 M Mortaza to A Finch, Peach of a delivery! On a good length outside off, shaping away just a touch. Finch looks to push it on the off side but gets beaten. That was a fine delivery. 8/0

1.3 M Mortaza to A Finch, Pitched outside off, Finch defends it with a straight bat. 8/0

1.2 M Mortaza to A Finch, Length delivery, angling in, defended on the leg side. The mid-wicket fielder, gets to his left and cuts it off. 8/0

1.1 M Mortaza to D Warner, Length delivery around leg, Warner flicks it on the leg side and takes off for a single. Kayes at mid-wicket fumbles and allows the single to be taken comfortably. 8/0

Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

0.6 M Rahman to D Warner, Back of a length outside off, punched through cover-point. Times it beautifully but the outfield is sluggish and the ball slows down. Three runs taken. 7/0

0.5 M Rahman to D Warner, Four running runs! A touch ahead of length on middle and leg, angling in, Warner flicks it nicely through mid-wicket. The outfield is slow and so the ball doesn't race to the fence. Kayes chases down the ball and drags it in just before the fence but by that time, the batsmen pick up four. 4/0

0.4 M Rahman to D Warner, Fuller length delivery, angling in, David leans ahead and flicks it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.3 M Rahman to D Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner shimmies across a touch and tucks it straight to square leg. 0/0

0.2 M Rahman to D Warner, This time Warner gets behind the line and defends it from the middle of the bat. 0/0

0.1 M Rahman to D Warner, Beaten! Good start this for Bangladesh. Bowls it on a good length outside off and straightens a touch. Warner plays inside the line and gets beaten. 0/0

