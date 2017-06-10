Champions Trophy: Four Held For Accepting Bets During India-Sri Lanka Game

Virat Kohli and the Indian team walk off after losing to Sri Lanka. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: An online betting racket during the India-Sri Lanka Champions Trophy cricket match has been busted and four bookies arrested from north-west Delhi, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said Delhi residents Lalit Kumar, 39, Vijay Kumar, 47, Durga Parsad, 47, and Raju Gupta, 46, were arrested and 39 mobile phones, 10 registers containing details of betting, four laptops, and Rs 40,000 seized from them on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a rented accommodation in Keshav Puram area and made the arrests.

The accused said that were into betting for three-four years and changed locations often to avoid arrest, Dumbere added.

First Published: June 10, 2017, 10:50 AM IST