Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score: India vs New Zealand, Warm-up Clash in London

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the warm-up clash between India and New Zealand at the Oval in London.

TOSS: New Zealand have won the toss and Kane Williamon has opted to bat first against India.

New Zealand are without Mitchell McClenaghan, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham

India are without the services of Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh.

The players are out on the pitch and Mohammed Shami will bowl the first over for India.

First runs on the board for the Kiwis as Shami bowls an outs-winging yorker and Guptill flicks it off his pads for 2 runs on the leg-side.

Indian team are looking sharp in the middle and the players are making so much noise on the pitch cheering on each other. Good sign this.

Four: Brilliant timing from Guptill as Shami bowls short and wide and the right-hander hits it towards the covers for the first boundary of the innings. 10 runs off the first over.

Hardik Pandya to bowl the second over. The wicket looks like an excellent batting track and Indian bowlers wil have their work cut-out.

Four: Short delivery from Pandya and Ronchi flicks it over the in-field for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.

Four: Full delivery from Pandya this time and Ronchi obliges by hitting the ball for boundary straight down the ground towards mid-off.

OUT: Martin Guptill tries to hit the ball over the in-field but gives away an easy catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at mid-off. Shami strikes in his second over. Skipper Williamson comes out to bat for the Kiwis.

Four: Good delivery from Pandya and the ball takes an outside edge and for a boundary behind the keeper. Had there been a second slip he could have reached there to catch it.

Sourav Ganguly says New Zealand are his dark horse to win the Champions Trophy 2017 title. One of the better Kiwi sides to play in the Champions Trophy, says the former India captain.

While Pandya has been leaking runs on one end, Shami is creating pressure on the other. Time for a change in bowling maybe.

This is what we were calling for, Jasprit Bumrah replaces Hardik Pandya into the attack and will bowl the sixth over.

Four: Bunrah bowls a good delivery outside the off stump but Ronchi cuts the ball for a boundary towards the point region. He is looking in good nick.

Four: Ronchi comes dancing down the track and gets down on one knee and punches the ball towards the cover region for a boundary.

HALF CHANCE: Ronchi tries to pull the ball but doesn't time it well and it goes towards mid-on where Ashwin was fielding. The spinner flies towards the ball and tries to catch it with one hand but fails to get hold of it. Close chance but it was a very difficult one.

Four: Shami strays onto Ronchi's pads the the skipper flicks the ball behind the keeper for a boundary. These two have steadied the ship since the dismissal of Guptill.

Four: This time Ronchi goes straight over the bowler's head and ball takes once bounce before going over the long-off boundary.

SIX: First six off the innings for the Kiwis as Ronchi pulls the ball on the led-side. Expensive over this from Shami.

OUT: Shami has hit-back on the penultimate ball of the over as he gets rid of Williamson to pick his second wicket off the innings. Thick edge out side the off stump and Rahane takes a comfortable catch in the first slip.

Out: Another one bites the dust as Shami picks his third wicket of the innings. Neil Broom is the latest to return to the hut as he gives away an easy catch to MS Dhoni.

Bhuvi is now introduced into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli. Good to see so many fast bowling options for India.

FIFTY: Luke Ronchi slams half-century and he has looked in good touch so far. He has reached his fifty off just 42 deliveries and and has hit 6 fours and one huge six.

Four: Corey Anderson comes dancing down the track and slams his second boundary of the over straight over Bhuvi's head. Not a good sign this for Virat Kohli as the southpaw is looking in ominous mood.

Four: Anderson pulls one to the ropes. Short one from Pandya. the left-hander rocks back and hits it with aplomb.

Wicket: Kumar cleans up Anderson. The left-hander decided to give the charge but missed the line of the delivery alltogether. This is a crucial wicket for the Indians, Anderson was looking good.

Bhuvi has been quite brilliant so far giving away just 13 runs from 4 overs and picking up one wicket. These are conditions he would love to bowl in.

Six: Making room for himself and chipping down the track, Ronchi lofts Pandya for a maximum. one of the best shots of the morning so far.

Wicket: A straight from Jadeja, Ronchi tries to cut but misses it completely. The ball knocks back the off stump. Ronchi is gone after a well deserved 50.

Wicket: Colin de Grandhomme is stumped. Another flat delivery from Jadeja which turns past the right-hander's bat and Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash. New Zealand are in deep trouble now.

Wicket: Nicely tossed up by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mitchell Santner tries to clear the ropes. The left-hander fails to time it properly and is caught by Jadeja near the lines.

Back to Back boundaries for Jimmy Neesham. Two delightful shots against Ashwin

Four: A bit streaky from Neesham but he once again manages to find the ropes against Ashwin by skipping down the track.

Milne and Neesham are trying to build a slow but steady partnership here. Both have looked good.

Wicket: Just when Milne was looking good he has gloved one to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. It was a short but quick one from Umesh Yadav and Milne only manages to get a glove on it while trying to pull it to the ropes.

Wicket: Bhuvi strikes again! This time he cleans up Tim Southee. The ball moved in a bit after pitching and Southee only managed to drag it to his stumps.

Four: Edged and it flies off the bat for a boundary. Jimmy Neesham has slowly reached 37 now.

Four: Neesham strikes one down the ground and beats Yadav near the ropes. Firmly struck by the left-hander who is nearing his fifty.

Four: Boult moves away and smashes a Yadav delivery to the ropes in style. A perfect tail-enders blow!

Out: Trent Boult trying to replicate the same against Kumar. But this time he only manages to find the cover fielder. NZ all out for 189.

India have started their chase. Southee steaming in, and finding some early swing.

FOUR! First boundary of India innings comes off Rahane's bat. Perfectly placed between mid-off and cover.

DROPPED! Shikhar Dhawan cuts one, hits it hard but straight to Broom at point, who drops it. Boult will be disappointed.

Boult certainly troubling Dhawan with the swing, Dhawan not being able to find the middle of the bat. Great over from Boult comes to an end.

FOUR! Southee going for the yorker, but it turns to be a full toss. Easily displaced by Dhawan to the cover boundary.

5WIDES! Bouncer from Boult and it goes over everyone to the boundary. No chance for wicket-keeper Ronchi.

WICKET! Rahane goes, tries to pull Southee but can't middle it. Hits it straight to Boult at Fine Leg. He will be disappointed with that shot, goes for 7.

Kohli blocks the only delivery he faces safely, players will now break for lunch.

Players are back on the ground, and play is set to resume soon.

Rather slow start by India after the break. Just 4 runs scored in two overs so far..

FOUR! Virat Kohli shows his class. Perfect straight drive from the Indian captain. India 42/1 after 9 overs

Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in focus alongside speedster Mohammed Shami when defending champions India take on New Zealand in their opening warm-up game ahead of the Champions Trophy.

After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League, the two warm-up games will help the 'Men In Blue' get back into the 50-over groove and the emphasis will be on team combination moving into the tournament-proper.

India last played an ODI against England, back in January this year.