Champions Trophy: IND vs PAK - Star of the Match - Virat Kohli

Getty Images

It was Yuvraj Singh who stole the show with his 32-ball 53, but what many forgot was how skipper Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and played an uncharacteristic knock to guide the India innings. Kohli finally accelerated post Yuvraj’s dismissal and finished unbeaten on 81 off 68 balls as India posted a mammoth 319/3 in their allotted 48 overs.

Known for his swift knocks, it is not often that Kohli plays dot balls in an ODI or T20I innings. But on Sunday, he had played 21 dot balls at one point in time, clearly showing that he was bent on curbing his attacking instincts to hold one end up. The policy did pay off as Yuvraj was able to go full throttle at the other end.

Coming off a poor IPL season, it was important for Kohli to start well in the Champions Trophy as the team gains in confidence when the captain leads from the front and he did just that. And by the time he finished the knock, the swing was back as was the timing. The silken drives over covers started to come out beautifully as did the swats over mid-wicket.

Speaking on his innings, Kohli said: "I can say that it was fine till about 40. After that seeing the way the game was shortened, me and Yuvi decided that we will take it on. Till 40 I was easing myself in like I always do, I could not go for the big ones as it was tricky.

"After Yuvi got out I just decided to stay still and back the strokes that I have, a few connected and that's what happens in sports. Momentum comes and then it goes away, but you have to stay patient. I believe in myself and I can get 30 also in 10 balls. Glad I was able to stay till the end.”

He was just as smart with his bowling changes during the Pakistan innings. Clearly Kohli is starting to enjoy his role as the leader of the ODI team.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 9:25 AM IST