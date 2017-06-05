Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh: Rain Stops Play at Oval

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 5, 2017, 11:47 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 5, The Oval, London 05 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:41(IST)

It is still raining at the Oval and there is still no update as to when the match will resume. Once we have an official word from London, we will let you guys know.

23:28(IST) Things aren't looking good guys!
23:19(IST)
23:16(IST)
23:15(IST)

It is now raining heavily and the play has been stopped by the umpires. What a shame! Stay tuned folks and we will keep getting you all the updates regarding the match.

23:12(IST)

Australia now need exactly 100 runs from here on and it seems it will be a walk in the park for them. But weather can play spoilsport which is not good by any stretch of the imagination.

23:10(IST)
23:10(IST)

Umbrella's are out in the stands again and the play could stop anytime soon. What a disappointment the weather has been in the tournament so far.

23:09(IST)
22:55(IST)

Since Finch's wicket, the run-rate has come down a bit. But still the Aussies are in pole position to win the match comfortably. Bangladesh have looked threatening but they just don't have that many runs on the board.

22:42(IST)
22:41(IST)

Four: Another wide delivery from Mustafizur and Smith plays it over the infield and the ball goes in between the point and the cover fielder for a boundary. It was lazy shot from Smith but was really effective.

22:38(IST)
22:38(IST)
22:38(IST)

OUT: Rubel Hossain finally provides the breakthrough as he gets rid of Aaron Finch. The Aussie didn't move his leg from infront the stumps and the ball crashed straight into his pads. Skipper Steven Smith is out to bat now.

22:34(IST)

Four: Rubel bowls short and Aaron Finch punishes it with great aplomb. Finch rocks onto the backfoot and hits the pull shot and the ball flies towards the square leg boundary for a four. 

22:24(IST)

Four: Bad delivery from Mortaza and Warner hits the ball towards the backward square boundary to notch up his second boundary off the innings. The Australian opener are going along nicely at the moment.

22:16(IST)
22:11(IST)

Four: Too wide from Mustafizur and Finch rocks onto the back foot and cuts the fall hard towards the point region for the first boundary of the innings for the Aussies.

22:04(IST)

The outfield is very slugging as the moment as David Warner has hit two great shots on either side of the park but has failed to get the ball over the ropes. 7 runs coming off the first Mustafizur over.

22:00(IST)
22:00(IST)

The players are out on the pitch and David Warner is taking guard while Aaron Finch is at the non-strikers end. Mustafizur will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

21:54(IST)
21:52(IST)
21:52(IST)

The match will now resume at 10 pm IST. It was looking bleak at one point but now the clouds have subsided.

21:51(IST)
21:18(IST)
21:18(IST)
21:14(IST)

OUT and Innings Over: Starc cleans up the last wicket as well sa Bangladesh innings gets over at 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc picked 4 while Zampa picked 2 for the Aussies. Tamim Iqbal starred with 95 for Bangladesh.

21:08(IST)
21:06(IST)
21:04(IST)
21:04(IST)

WOW! He almost had a hat-trick as Starc bowls an excellent yorker and the ball misses the stumps by one inch maybe. Mustafizur survives

21:03(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as its carnage out there. Starc again bowls a similar delivery, Rubel Hossain misses the ball and it rattles his stumps. Starc is on a hat-trick as Rubel goes for 0.

21:01(IST)
21:01(IST)
21:01(IST)

OUT: YOU MISS AND I HIT! Starc this time came around the wicket and bowled a brilliant yorker which Mortaza failed to read. The Bangladesh skipper gone for 0 as Starc gets his second.

21:00(IST)

OUT: In order to score quick runs, Tamim Iqbal has perished for 95 and he was only 5 runs short of his tenth century in ODIs. The ball took a top edge and Hazlewood took an easy catch in the deep. First wicket of the innings for Starc.

20:50(IST)
20:49(IST)

Last 10 overs remain and the batsmen will now have to bat out of their skin to ensure that they give something to their bowlers to defend. Anything below 300 will be a walk in the park for the Aussie batsmen.

20:38(IST)
20:37(IST)

OUT: Zampa picks his second as Mahmudullah is dismissed. The right-hander gave himself room and tried to hit the ball on the off-side but the ball stayed low and took an inside edge and crashed into the stumps. 

20:32(IST)
20:31(IST)

SIX: Mahmadullah is not messing around as he straightaway gets into the act and hits a huge six. The right hander comes down the track and hits the ball over the long-on boundary for his first six.

20:30(IST)

Zampa starts off with a wicket maiden and showcases what he can do on the biggest stage. Great start by the young leg-spinner.

20:28(IST)
20:27(IST)

OUT: Adam Zampa is troduced into the attack and he straightaway provides the breakthrough as he gets rid of Sabbir Rahman. The right-hander tried to hit the ball over the covers but ended up giving an easy catch to Steven Smith. Bangladesh lose half their side.

20:24(IST)
20:23(IST)

While wickets are continuing to fall on one end, Tamim Iqbal is going strong on the other end. He is now batting on 78 and looks like he will hit his second century on the trot in the Champions Trophy.

20:08(IST)
20:07(IST)
20:03(IST)

OUT: Third umpire confirms that the ball was indeed hitting the wickets and Shakib has to make a long way back to the pavillion. Shakib goes for 19 as Head picks up his first wicket.

20:02(IST)

OUT and DRS: Shakib was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire but he has asked for the review. 

20:02(IST)

SIX and SIX: Tamim Iqbal is now starting to come into his own. He hits back to back sixes off the bowling of Travis Head who had been economical thus far. Both sixes he hit went over the extra cover boundary ropes.

19:55(IST)
19:55(IST)
19:55(IST)

After three blows, Shakib and Tamim have put on a brilliant partnership to take the Bangladesh's score past the 100-run mark.

19:41(IST)

Fifty: Another great innings from Tamim Iqbal under pressure as he notches up his half-century. He scored a century in the opening match as well.

19:40(IST)

Four: Tamim is on fire now. He hits a four on the last ball of the over as well, towards the fine leg boundary ropes, to makes it 16 runs from this Henriques over. 

19:37(IST)

SIX and Four: Tamim Iqbal comes dancing down the track and hits the ball for a huge six over the sweeper cover boundary ropes. And to follow it up, Tamim hits the next ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.

19:35(IST)

DROPPED: Well well well! You don't see that too often from Glenn Maxwell. A wide delivery from Starc and Shakib cut the ball hard and it went straight towards Maxwell who was fielding at point but he failed to grab it. In Maxwell's defense, the ball was traveling too fast but you ought to take those.

19:26(IST)
19:25(IST)

This is the partnership that the Bangladesh team will be hoping will get them out of trouble. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan remain as curcial as ever if the Bangla Tigers want to put up a huge total on the board against a very good Aussie batting line-up.

19:21(IST) Wait, What??
19:18(IST)

Four: In-coming batsman Shakib Al Hasan makes his intentions clear and hits a boundary on the second ball that he faces. Bad delivery from Henriques and the southpaw cuts the ball towards thew point region for a four.

19:16(IST)
19:15(IST)

Out: Moises Henriques now gets into the act as he gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim for 9. Henriques bowled a straight delivery and Mushfiqur missed the ball completely and was adjudged LBW. Bangladesh in deep trouble now.

19:12(IST)
19:09(IST)

The Aussies have been great so far in the field and have stopped multiple runs with their agility. Once again David Warner's stops a sure shot boundary to show his team how it is done.

18:56(IST)

Half-chance: Hazlewood bowled a short ball and Mushfiqur went for the pull-shot but the ball takes a top-edge and almost reaches the fielder in the deep. Mushfiqur survives.

18:50(IST)
18:50(IST)
18:50(IST)

OUT: Pat Cummins now gets into the act now as he gets rid of Imrul Kayes for 6. Cummins provided width to Kayes and he played it uppishly and hit the ball starlight into the hands of Finch who was fielding at the covers.

18:43(IST)

After Starc and Hazlewood, Cummins is now tightening the screws as Bangladesh is currently scoring at less that four per over. Australian pacers are on top at the moment.

18:34(IST)

Once again it is Tamim Iqbal who is taking the attack to the opposition while the other batsmen are struggling. Not a good sign for Bangladesh.

18:33(IST)
18:28(IST)
18:28(IST)
18:27(IST)

OUT: Hazlewood finally breaks the opening partnership as he gets rid of Soumya Sarkar for 3. The southpaw tried to hit the ball on the off-side but gave away an easy catch for wicket-keeper Wade. 

18:23(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Starc and Tamim gives himself room and lashes it out over the point fielder for a boundary. The southpaw is looking in good nick and it could spell trouble for the Aussies.

18:20(IST)

Four: This time Tamim hits the ball towards the mid-wicket and his timing was exquisite as he slams his second boundary of the innings early on.

18:17(IST)

Four: Hazlewood bowls a length delivery and Tamim comes dancing down the track and gives himself room and hits the ball towards long-off for a boundary. Seems likes Tamim has carried his previous match form into this match.

18:11(IST)

Great start by the Aussie pacers has they have given just 6 runs in the first 2 overs and that included 4 leg byes. Starc and Hazlewood are bowling tight and have already missed the edge of the bat on few occassions.

18:07(IST)

Good delivery by Hazlewood to start off his over as he catches Tamim on the pads. However, the umpire says not out as the ball appeared to go over the stumps.

18:05(IST)
18:04(IST)

Four: First runs on the board for Bangladesh as Starc bowls onto Tamim Iqbal's pads and then it goes for a boundary behind the keeper on the leg side. Four leg byes to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh.

17:57(IST)
17:57(IST)
17:56(IST)

The players are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. There is lots of colour in the stands and both sets of fans have painted the stadium according to their respective teams colors.

17:37(IST)
17:37(IST)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

17:36(IST)

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

17:36(IST)

TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.

17:19(IST)

The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.

17:17(IST)
17:09(IST)
16:42(IST)
16:42(IST)
16:41(IST)
16:41(IST)
16:40(IST)
16:38(IST)

Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.

16:36(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Preview:

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.

