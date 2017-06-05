Champions Trophy 2017, Australia vs Bangladesh: Rain Stops Play at Oval

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.

THROWBACK: Australia & Bangladesh's only previous meeting at the Champions Trophy came in 2002, when Australia won by 9 wickets! 🇦🇺 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/FmtesLoz3m

12 years ago in Cardiff, Bangladesh made history. Mashrafe Mortaza recalls that remarkable day ahead of #AUSvBAN : https://t.co/ZuSv2QplYa pic.twitter.com/UeMWkGXJkK

Adam Zampa could make his first international appearance in England today #AUSvBAN ➡️ https://t.co/ZKRthdjK99 pic.twitter.com/6696am6p0h

Steve Smith has hinted that leg-spinner Adam Zampa may come into the side to face Bangladesh 👀 👉 https://t.co/ZKRthdjK99 pic.twitter.com/C5w4K2Ocmw

Gloomy skies in London, but the sun is starting to break through. Coin toss 50 mins away #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/p1GtPSclOa

Today's #AUSvBAN game will be Australia's 900th ODI. They have won 554 of those games, more than any other country! 🇦🇺 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/fHIBY7jInQ

The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.

TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the crucial Group A clash at The Oval: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN

The players are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. There is lots of colour in the stands and both sets of fans have painted the stadium according to their respective teams colors.

The teams take to the field! #AUSvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/vKfGoReWNy

Four: First runs on the board for Bangladesh as Starc bowls onto Tamim Iqbal's pads and then it goes for a boundary behind the keeper on the leg side. Four leg byes to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh.

Good delivery by Hazlewood to start off his over as he catches Tamim on the pads. However, the umpire says not out as the ball appeared to go over the stumps.

Great start by the Aussie pacers has they have given just 6 runs in the first 2 overs and that included 4 leg byes. Starc and Hazlewood are bowling tight and have already missed the edge of the bat on few occassions.

Four: Hazlewood bowls a length delivery and Tamim comes dancing down the track and gives himself room and hits the ball towards long-off for a boundary. Seems likes Tamim has carried his previous match form into this match.

Four: This time Tamim hits the ball towards the mid-wicket and his timing was exquisite as he slams his second boundary of the innings early on.

Four: Short and wide from Starc and Tamim gives himself room and lashes it out over the point fielder for a boundary. The southpaw is looking in good nick and it could spell trouble for the Aussies.

OUT: Hazlewood finally breaks the opening partnership as he gets rid of Soumya Sarkar for 3. The southpaw tried to hit the ball on the off-side but gave away an easy catch for wicket-keeper Wade.

GOT HIM! Lovely bowling from Hazlewood, going across Soumya to find the edge and Wade takes a sharp diving catch. Gone for 3, BAN 1-22 #CT17

Josh bowls into #SnickStreet 👌 Nice catch by Wadey No swing but good pace and length so far from Aussies 👋 #AUSvBAN

Solid work behind the stumps from Wade to hand the Aussies the first wicket of the arvo #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/joS2oOzw6L

Once again it is Tamim Iqbal who is taking the attack to the opposition while the other batsmen are struggling. Not a good sign for Bangladesh.

After Starc and Hazlewood, Cummins is now tightening the screws as Bangladesh is currently scoring at less that four per over. Australian pacers are on top at the moment.

OUT: Pat Cummins now gets into the act now as he gets rid of Imrul Kayes for 6. Cummins provided width to Kayes and he played it uppishly and hit the ball starlight into the hands of Finch who was fielding at the covers.

GOT HIM! Cummins claims the breakthrough as Kayes hits one straight to Finch just in front of point. Gone for 6, BAN 2-37 #CT17 #AUSvBAN

WICKET! Kayes spoons a catch to Finch who makes no mistake and Cummins has his first wicket of the match! #AUSvBAN https://t.co/HhMfRijT0P pic.twitter.com/IOtVdybEs9

Half-chance: Hazlewood bowled a short ball and Mushfiqur went for the pull-shot but the ball takes a top-edge and almost reaches the fielder in the deep. Mushfiqur survives.

The Aussies have been great so far in the field and have stopped multiple runs with their agility. Once again David Warner's stops a sure shot boundary to show his team how it is done.

Two runs from Head's opening over of the arvo, now it's time for Henriques. Bangladesh 2-47 after 14: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN

Out: Moises Henriques now gets into the act as he gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim for 9. Henriques bowled a straight delivery and Mushfiqur missed the ball completely and was adjudged LBW. Bangladesh in deep trouble now.

GOT HIM! Henriques strikes! Mushfiqur trapped in front and he has to go for 9. Bangladesh now 3-53 in the 17th #CT17 #AUSvBAN

Four: In-coming batsman Shakib Al Hasan makes his intentions clear and hits a boundary on the second ball that he faces. Bad delivery from Henriques and the southpaw cuts the ball towards thew point region for a four.

Oops! Replay suggests there was some bat involved, but no review taken... #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/nkexFXIfeg

This is the partnership that the Bangladesh team will be hoping will get them out of trouble. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan remain as curcial as ever if the Bangla Tigers want to put up a huge total on the board against a very good Aussie batting line-up.

DROPPED: Well well well! You don't see that too often from Glenn Maxwell. A wide delivery from Starc and Shakib cut the ball hard and it went straight towards Maxwell who was fielding at point but he failed to grab it. In Maxwell's defense, the ball was traveling too fast but you ought to take those.

SIX and Four: Tamim Iqbal comes dancing down the track and hits the ball for a huge six over the sweeper cover boundary ropes. And to follow it up, Tamim hits the next ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.

Four: Tamim is on fire now. He hits a four on the last ball of the over as well, towards the fine leg boundary ropes, to makes it 16 runs from this Henriques over.

Fifty: Another great innings from Tamim Iqbal under pressure as he notches up his half-century. He scored a century in the opening match as well.

After three blows, Shakib and Tamim have put on a brilliant partnership to take the Bangladesh's score past the 100-run mark.

100 up for Bangladesh! Tamim Iqbal (51*) and Shakib Al Hasan (25*) are steadying the ship at The Oval. #AUSvBAN ➡️ https://t.co/HhMfRijT0P pic.twitter.com/gyKlCr0GGJ

SIX and SIX: Tamim Iqbal is now starting to come into his own. He hits back to back sixes off the bowling of Travis Head who had been economical thus far. Both sixes he hit went over the extra cover boundary ropes.

OUT and DRS: Shakib was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire but he has asked for the review.

OUT: Third umpire confirms that the ball was indeed hitting the wickets and Shakib has to make a long way back to the pavillion. Shakib goes for 19 as Head picks up his first wicket.

And this is how the Shakib dismissal looked on review. LIVE: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/2wxKHqpfr5

WICKET! Shakib Al Hasan reviews the decision but it's umpire's call and he has to go! #AUSvBAN Live ➡️ https://t.co/HhMfRijT0P pic.twitter.com/ue3LSJfjlZ

While wickets are continuing to fall on one end, Tamim Iqbal is going strong on the other end. He is now batting on 78 and looks like he will hit his second century on the trot in the Champions Trophy.

The lights are on and it's time for another drink. Bangladesh 4-141 after 34 with Tamim in great touch on 78 #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/B0DEocf2h3

OUT: Adam Zampa is troduced into the attack and he straightaway provides the breakthrough as he gets rid of Sabbir Rahman. The right-hander tried to hit the ball over the covers but ended up giving an easy catch to Steven Smith. Bangladesh lose half their side.

GOT HIM! Zampa into the attack and he strikes with his second ball! Sabbir picks out Smith at cover and he's gone for 8. BAN 5-141 #CT17

Zampa starts off with a wicket maiden and showcases what he can do on the biggest stage. Great start by the young leg-spinner.

SIX: Mahmadullah is not messing around as he straightaway gets into the act and hits a huge six. The right hander comes down the track and hits the ball over the long-on boundary for his first six.

This is the first time Glenn Maxwell has bowled in an ODI since June 21 last year. Ten games ago #CT17 #AUSvBAN

OUT: Zampa picks his second as Mahmudullah is dismissed. The right-hander gave himself room and tried to hit the ball on the off-side but the ball stayed low and took an inside edge and crashed into the stumps.

That's 2-3 from two overs for Zampa! #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/iKlD2JJrDc

Last 10 overs remain and the batsmen will now have to bat out of their skin to ensure that they give something to their bowlers to defend. Anything below 300 will be a walk in the park for the Aussie batsmen.

OUT: In order to score quick runs, Tamim Iqbal has perished for 95 and he was only 5 runs short of his tenth century in ODIs. The ball took a top edge and Hazlewood took an easy catch in the deep. First wicket of the innings for Starc.

OUT: YOU MISS AND I HIT! Starc this time came around the wicket and bowled a brilliant yorker which Mortaza failed to read. The Bangladesh skipper gone for 0 as Starc gets his second.

BOWLED HIM! That's classic Mitch Starc. Mashrafe's stumps are destroyed and the big quick has two wickets in three balls. BAN 8-181 #CT17

OUT: Another one bites the dust as its carnage out there. Starc again bowls a similar delivery, Rubel Hossain misses the ball and it rattles his stumps. Starc is on a hat-trick as Rubel goes for 0.

WOW! He almost had a hat-trick as Starc bowls an excellent yorker and the ball misses the stumps by one inch maybe. Mustafizur survives

OH HOW DID THAT MISS?! #CT17

WICKET! Starc is demolishing the tail, 3 wickets in 4 balls for Australia and Bangladesh are 181/9 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/TTdh8R77AZ

Mitch Starc was *this* close to a hat-trick... #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/SRGuiqaYWn

OUT and Innings Over: Starc cleans up the last wicket as well sa Bangladesh innings gets over at 182 in 44.3 overs. Starc picked 4 while Zampa picked 2 for the Aussies. Tamim Iqbal starred with 95 for Bangladesh.

A quality performance with the ball from the Aussies. Fascinating chase coming up #CT17 #AUSvBAN pic.twitter.com/ZO70t7ZYCj

WICKET! Bangladesh 182 all out, Starc finishing with 4/29 #AUSvBAN Scorecard: ➡️ https://t.co/HhMfRijT0P pic.twitter.com/qbopqpQzSC

The rain has sadly arrived at The Oval, and the covers come on, and we'll have a delayed restart 🌧️ #AUSvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/t9bnhDFJh1

The match will now resume at 10 pm IST. It was looking bleak at one point but now the clouds have subsided.

The covers are off and we'll be resuming in 10 minutes at 17:30 BST if there's no further rain #AUSvBAN #CT17 pic.twitter.com/M6uFePw5BA

Good news! Play will resume at 5:30pm local - or 2:30am AEST - with no overs lost. Scores: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN

The players are out on the pitch and David Warner is taking guard while Aaron Finch is at the non-strikers end. Mustafizur will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.

Here we go! Finch and Warner opening up with the Aussies needing 183 for victory. Mustafizur to bowl https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17 #AUSvBAN

The outfield is very slugging as the moment as David Warner has hit two great shots on either side of the park but has failed to get the ball over the ropes. 7 runs coming off the first Mustafizur over.

Four: Too wide from Mustafizur and Finch rocks onto the back foot and cuts the fall hard towards the point region for the first boundary of the innings for the Aussies.

Finch cuts through point to find the boundary and get off the mark. Australia 0-13 in the third, Warner 8*: https://t.co/KGV9hAIAJm #CT17

Four: Bad delivery from Mortaza and Warner hits the ball towards the backward square boundary to notch up his second boundary off the innings. The Australian opener are going along nicely at the moment.

Four: Rubel bowls short and Aaron Finch punishes it with great aplomb. Finch rocks onto the backfoot and hits the pull shot and the ball flies towards the square leg boundary for a four.

OUT: Rubel Hossain finally provides the breakthrough as he gets rid of Aaron Finch. The Aussie didn't move his leg from infront the stumps and the ball crashed straight into his pads. Skipper Steven Smith is out to bat now.

And that's a mozz! Rubel has Finch trapped in front two balls later for 19 and Australia are 1-45 (7.5) #CT17 #AUSvBAN

WICKET! Aaron Finch trapped in front by a rapid delivery from Rubel Hossain! Australia 45/1 #AUSvBAN Live: https://t.co/HhMfRijT0P #CT17 pic.twitter.com/XdEfFChtxc

Four: Another wide delivery from Mustafizur and Smith plays it over the infield and the ball goes in between the point and the cover fielder for a boundary. It was lazy shot from Smith but was really effective.

Full from Mustafizur and skipper Smith crunches it through cover for his first boundary and that brings up the team 50 #CT17 #AUSvBAN

Since Finch's wicket, the run-rate has come down a bit. But still the Aussies are in pole position to win the match comfortably. Bangladesh have looked threatening but they just don't have that many runs on the board.

David Warner becomes the fastest Australian and equal third-fastest man overall to score 4000 ODI runs! What a player 💪 #CT17 pic.twitter.com/XtRvs5xPy1

Umbrella's are out in the stands again and the play could stop anytime soon. What a disappointment the weather has been in the tournament so far.

Australia now need exactly 100 runs from here on and it seems it will be a walk in the park for them. But weather can play spoilsport which is not good by any stretch of the imagination.

It is now raining heavily and the play has been stopped by the umpires. What a shame! Stay tuned folks and we will keep getting you all the updates regarding the match.

Drinks called, but now the covers are coming on as the rain continues to fall. Four more overs required for a game, AUS 1-83 #CT17 #AUSvBAN

It is still raining at the Oval and there is still no update as to when the match will resume. Once we have an official word from London, we will let you guys know.

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.