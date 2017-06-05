Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, Australia vs Bangladesh: Tamim, Shakib Steady Ship

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.

The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.

TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.

The players are out on the pitch for their respective national anthems. There is lots of colour in the stands and both sets of fans have painted the stadium according to their respective teams colors.

Four: First runs on the board for Bangladesh as Starc bowls onto Tamim Iqbal's pads and then it goes for a boundary behind the keeper on the leg side. Four leg byes to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh.

Good delivery by Hazlewood to start off his over as he catches Tamim on the pads. However, the umpire says not out as the ball appeared to go over the stumps.

Great start by the Aussie pacers has they have given just 6 runs in the first 2 overs and that included 4 leg byes. Starc and Hazlewood are bowling tight and have already missed the edge of the bat on few occassions.

Four: Hazlewood bowls a length delivery and Tamim comes dancing down the track and gives himself room and hits the ball towards long-off for a boundary. Seems likes Tamim has carried his previous match form into this match.

Four: This time Tamim hits the ball towards the mid-wicket and his timing was exquisite as he slams his second boundary of the innings early on.

Four: Short and wide from Starc and Tamim gives himself room and lashes it out over the point fielder for a boundary. The southpaw is looking in good nick and it could spell trouble for the Aussies.

OUT: Hazlewood finally breaks the opening partnership as he gets rid of Soumya Sarkar for 3. The southpaw tried to hit the ball on the off-side but gave away an easy catch for wicket-keeper Wade.

Once again it is Tamim Iqbal who is taking the attack to the opposition while the other batsmen are struggling. Not a good sign for Bangladesh.

After Starc and Hazlewood, Cummins is now tightening the screws as Bangladesh is currently scoring at less that four per over. Australian pacers are on top at the moment.

OUT: Pat Cummins now gets into the act now as he gets rid of Imrul Kayes for 6. Cummins provided width to Kayes and he played it uppishly and hit the ball starlight into the hands of Finch who was fielding at the covers.

Half-chance: Hazlewood bowled a short ball and Mushfiqur went for the pull-shot but the ball takes a top-edge and almost reaches the fielder in the deep. Mushfiqur survives.

The Aussies have been great so far in the field and have stopped multiple runs with their agility. Once again David Warner's stops a sure shot boundary to show his team how it is done.

Out: Moises Henriques now gets into the act as he gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim for 9. Henriques bowled a straight delivery and Mushfiqur missed the ball completely and was adjudged LBW. Bangladesh in deep trouble now.

Four: In-coming batsman Shakib Al Hasan makes his intentions clear and hits a boundary on the second ball that he faces. Bad delivery from Henriques and the southpaw cuts the ball towards thew point region for a four.

This is the partnership that the Bangladesh team will be hoping will get them out of trouble. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan remain as curcial as ever if the Bangla Tigers want to put up a huge total on the board against a very good Aussie batting line-up.

DROPPED: Well well well! You don't see that too often from Glenn Maxwell. A wide delivery from Starc and Shakib cut the ball hard and it went straight towards Maxwell who was fielding at point but he failed to grab it. In Maxwell's defense, the ball was traveling too fast but you ought to take those.

SIX and Four: Tamim Iqbal comes dancing down the track and hits the ball for a huge six over the sweeper cover boundary ropes. And to follow it up, Tamim hits the next ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.

Four: Tamim is on fire now. He hits a four on the last ball of the over as well, towards the fine leg boundary ropes, to makes it 16 runs from this Henriques over.

Fifty: Another great innings from Tamim Iqbal under pressure as he notches up his half-century. He scored a century in the opening match as well.

After three blows, Shakib and Tamim have put on a brilliant partnership to take the Bangladesh's score past the 100-run mark.

Preview:

Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.

Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.

Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.

Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.

England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.