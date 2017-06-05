Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, Australia vs Bangladesh: Tamim, Shakib Steady Ship

After three blows, Shakib and Tamim have put on a brilliant partnership to take the Bangladesh's score past the 100-run mark.
19:41(IST)
Fifty: Another great innings from Tamim Iqbal under pressure as he notches up his half-century. He scored a century in the opening match as well.
19:40(IST)
Four: Tamim is on fire now. He hits a four on the last ball of the over as well, towards the fine leg boundary ropes, to makes it 16 runs from this Henriques over.
19:37(IST)
SIX and Four: Tamim Iqbal comes dancing down the track and hits the ball for a huge six over the sweeper cover boundary ropes. And to follow it up, Tamim hits the next ball for a boundary towards the mid-wicket region.
19:35(IST)
DROPPED: Well well well! You don't see that too often from Glenn Maxwell. A wide delivery from Starc and Shakib cut the ball hard and it went straight towards Maxwell who was fielding at point but he failed to grab it. In Maxwell's defense, the ball was traveling too fast but you ought to take those.
This is the partnership that the Bangladesh team will be hoping will get them out of trouble. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan remain as curcial as ever if the Bangla Tigers want to put up a huge total on the board against a very good Aussie batting line-up.
Four: In-coming batsman Shakib Al Hasan makes his intentions clear and hits a boundary on the second ball that he faces. Bad delivery from Henriques and the southpaw cuts the ball towards thew point region for a four.
19:16(IST)
GOT HIM! Henriques strikes! Mushfiqur trapped in front and he has to go for 9. Bangladesh now 3-53 in the 17th #CT17#AUSvBAN
Out: Moises Henriques now gets into the act as he gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim for 9. Henriques bowled a straight delivery and Mushfiqur missed the ball completely and was adjudged LBW. Bangladesh in deep trouble now.
OUT: Pat Cummins now gets into the act now as he gets rid of Imrul Kayes for 6. Cummins provided width to Kayes and he played it uppishly and hit the ball starlight into the hands of Finch who was fielding at the covers.
18:43(IST)
After Starc and Hazlewood, Cummins is now tightening the screws as Bangladesh is currently scoring at less that four per over. Australian pacers are on top at the moment.
18:34(IST)
Once again it is Tamim Iqbal who is taking the attack to the opposition while the other batsmen are struggling. Not a good sign for Bangladesh.
OUT: Hazlewood finally breaks the opening partnership as he gets rid of Soumya Sarkar for 3. The southpaw tried to hit the ball on the off-side but gave away an easy catch for wicket-keeper Wade.
18:23(IST)
Four: Short and wide from Starc and Tamim gives himself room and lashes it out over the point fielder for a boundary. The southpaw is looking in good nick and it could spell trouble for the Aussies.
18:20(IST)
Four: This time Tamim hits the ball towards the mid-wicket and his timing was exquisite as he slams his second boundary of the innings early on.
18:17(IST)
Four: Hazlewood bowls a length delivery and Tamim comes dancing down the track and gives himself room and hits the ball towards long-off for a boundary. Seems likes Tamim has carried his previous match form into this match.
18:11(IST)
Great start by the Aussie pacers has they have given just 6 runs in the first 2 overs and that included 4 leg byes. Starc and Hazlewood are bowling tight and have already missed the edge of the bat on few occassions.
18:07(IST)
Good delivery by Hazlewood to start off his over as he catches Tamim on the pads. However, the umpire says not out as the ball appeared to go over the stumps.
Four: First runs on the board for Bangladesh as Starc bowls onto Tamim Iqbal's pads and then it goes for a boundary behind the keeper on the leg side. Four leg byes to start off the proceedings for Bangladesh.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Moises Henriques, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
17:36(IST)
TOSS: So Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first against Australia in this crunch clash at the Oval in London.
17:19(IST)
The toss is just minutes away now and it will have a huge bearing on the match. Also, the weather is not looking too good and it could play spoilsport once again as it has been the case throughout the tournament so far.
17:17(IST)
Today's #AUSvBAN game will be Australia's 900th ODI.
Both teams are searching for their first victory in tournament as Australia's match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. While England comfortably thrashed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in their opening enconter.
16:36(IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Oval in London.