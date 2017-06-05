Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, Australia vs Bangladesh: Warner, Finch Start Steady

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy match between Australia and Bangladesh through our live blog.
Preview:
Steve Smith admits Australia have no margin for error as they look to kick start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh at the Oval in London.
Australia's bid to open the Champions Trophy group stage with a win were thwarted by heavy rain against New Zealand on Friday.
Smith's side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand's 291 all out.
Australia were 53 for three off nine when the players left the field for the final time due to the bad weather in Birmingham.
The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England.
England launched the tournament, which features the world's top eight one-day teams, with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at The Oval on Thursday.