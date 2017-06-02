Champions Trophy Live Score, Aus vs NZ: Hastings Gets Taylor

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Australia and New Zealand from Edgbaston.

TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and they will have a bat first.

The BLACKACAPS have won the toss and will have a bat first! 🇳🇿v🇦🇺 #CT17 ^CE pic.twitter.com/dTsP18peyV

"We've had a good preparation with a couple of warm-ups. It's an exciting opportunity for us today." - Kane Williamson #CT17 🇳🇿v🇦🇺 ^WN pic.twitter.com/QBYh7AJ4Hg

National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand are presently being played. We are just moments from the start of this encounter

Here are the line-ups for #NZvAUS ! #CT17 pic.twitter.com/y6lUf5PKUJ

Martin Guptill and Luke ronchi have come out to open for the Blackcaps

Boundary: First for New Zealand, Hazlewood strays on to the pads of Guptill and he flicks it to the square leg boundary.

Four: Width on offer from Hazlewood and Guptill smashes it through the offside. What a delightful shot.

Boundary: Was in the air from Ronchi but the ball manages to evade the offside fielders and crosses the rope. Starc won't be too unhappy.

Four: Another delightful straight drive from Guptill. Hazlewood once again at the receiving end. The burly NZ opener is looking dangerous here.

Swing and a miss from Guptill, that ball from Hazlewood wasn't too far away from the stumps.

Four: Just evades the fielder at mid off. Ronchi is living dangerously but he is breathing all right.

Boundary: What timing from Guptill again. Gets a long stride in, steady head and smashes it through the packed off side field. It wasn't a good delivery from Starc either

Four: Straight as an arrow this time from Guptill. Brilliantly timed by the New Zealander.

Wicket: Guptill who was looking good is gone. The NZ batter tries to play it on the legside but the delivery from Hazlewood takes the leading edge and pops to Maxwell at backward point.

Skipper Williamson is the next man in for the Blackcaps.

FOUR! Williamson finds the boundary now, Hazlewood pitches it short, and Williamson just hammers it over square leg

SIX! Outstanding hit fro Ronchi, comes down the track and hits it over mid-off. It goes all the way. Well taken catch in the crowd also!

We have a rain interruption. Doesn't look anything too menacing but the players are going off the field.

New Zealand won't be too unhappy with that start. They are going at a decent rate and have only lost one wicket so far.

The covers are still on but the clouds are slowly moving away..

We have some good news, and the covers are coming off..

As soon as the umpires walk out, it has started raining again.. We might start losing overs now

Covers are coming off and play will resume at 1.10 UK Time, Match is reduced to 46 overs per side.

The players are out on the pitch and we are underway again. Lune Ronchi facing the first ball against Hastings.

Four: Cummins bowls a straight delivery and Ronchi hits the ball straight over the bowlers head for the first boundary after rain delay.

FOUR! Ronchi gets four behind the wicket-keeper's head. Didn't look in control though, but he won't mind the result

50! Ronchi reaches his half-century with a boundary. Gets an edge which goes through the vacant slip region.

100 up for New Zealand. They are going above 6 rpo. Perfect start for the Kiwis!

DROPPED! Ronchi again tries to go over mid on, but doesn't get the hold of it. Starc goes for it and is at full stretch, but can't hold onto it!

FOUR AND SIX! Ronchi hits the next two balls for a four and a six. Rubbing salt into Aussie wounds!

WICKET! Gone, Ronchi's adventurous innings is over. He looks to go after Hastings, but smashes it straight to Maxwell at backward-point, who takes the catch. Ronchi dismissed for 65.

FOUR! Taylor smashes Starc, short and wide. Taylor gets on top of it and smashes it over point.

Travis Head comes into the attack for Australia...

FOUR! Taylor cuts one behind point, third man has to run only a few yards but he has no chance. The outfield is still lightning quick

150 comes up for New Zealand after 23.5 overs. Taylor and Williamson will look to continue in the same manner before going big towards the end.

FOUR! Taylor again gets on top of the bounce and glances it towards deep square leg boundary

SIX! Williamson gets down on one knee and hits it over deep midwicket. Fine shot from the New Zealand captain!

50! Williamson completes his half-century. Another great innings from the Kiwi skipper, who will now look to step on the gas!

FOUR! Lovely shot from Williamson. Henriques bowls short, and Williamson pulls it to the mid-wicket boundary!

FOUR! Mid off is up in the circle, and Williamson just chips it over the fielder for a boundary. Poor bowling from Hastings given the field.

FOUR and SIX! Williamson slices it over backward point for another boundary. Then hammers the next one - down on one knee - towards square leg for the maximum! New Zealand well and truly in command here.

WICKET! Hastings gets Taylor. Looks to go big, but gets no timing on it. Loops in the air, and Henriques takes a simple catch. Hastings gets him for 46.

FOUR! Williamson finds the boundary behind square, again goes down on one knee and just outsmarts the bowler

SIX! Ugly but effective, big hit over deep mid-wicket, proper heave over the leg side as they say.. Carries all the way

