Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, Australia vs New Zealand: Rain Interrupts Match

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 2, 2017, 3:48 PM IST

ICC Champions Trophy, 2017 Match 2, Edgbaston, Birmingham 02 June, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by New Zealand (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

15:48(IST)

New Zealand won't be too unhappy with that start. They are going at a decent rate and have only lost one wicket so far.

15:48(IST)

We have a rain interruption. Doesn't look anything too menacing but the players are going off the field. 

15:41(IST)

SIX! Outstanding hit fro Ronchi, comes down the track and hits it over mid-off. It goes all the way. Well taken catch in the crowd also!

15:40(IST)

FOUR! Williamson finds the boundary now, Hazlewood pitches it short, and Williamson just hammers it over square leg

15:34(IST)

FOUR! Ronchi chips Cummins over mid-wicket for a boundary, Great timing!

15:29(IST)

Skipper Williamson is the next man in for the Blackcaps. 

15:28(IST)

Wicket: Guptill who was looking good is gone. The NZ batter tries to play it on the legside but the delivery from Hazlewood takes the leading edge and pops to Maxwell at backward point. 

15:25(IST)

Four: Straight as an arrow this time from Guptill. Brilliantly timed by the New Zealander. 

15:22(IST)

Boundary: What timing from Guptill again. Gets a long stride in, steady head and smashes it through the packed off side field. It wasn't a good delivery from Starc either 

15:21(IST)

Four: Just evades the fielder at mid off. Ronchi is living dangerously but he is breathing all right. 

15:19(IST)

Swing and a miss from Guptill, that ball from Hazlewood wasn't too far away from the stumps. 

15:18(IST)

Four: Another delightful straight drive from Guptill. Hazlewood once again at the receiving end. The burly NZ opener is looking dangerous here. 

15:14(IST)

Boundary: Was in the air from Ronchi but the ball manages to evade the offside fielders and crosses the rope. Starc won't be too unhappy. 

15:11(IST)

Four: Width on offer from Hazlewood and Guptill smashes it through the offside. What a delightful shot. 

15:09(IST)

Boundary: First for New Zealand, Hazlewood strays on to the pads of Guptill and he flicks it to the square leg boundary. 

15:06(IST)

Martin Guptill and Luke ronchi have come out to open for the Blackcaps

14:57(IST)
14:55(IST)

National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand are presently being played. We are just moments from the start of this encounter 

14:53(IST)
14:52(IST)
14:51(IST)
14:45(IST)

TOSS NEWS: New Zealand have won the toss and they will have a bat first.

Teams: New Zealand: Guptill, Ronchi (wk), Williamson (capt), Taylor, Broom, Neesham, Anderson, Santner, Milne, Southee, Boult

Australia: Warner, Finch, Smith (capt), Maxwell, Head, Henriques, Wade (capt), Hastings, Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood

14:43(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Australia and New Zealand from Edgbaston.

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2017 encounter between Australia and New Zealand with our live blog.

Preview: Australia and New Zealand will look up to their inspirational skippers Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to straightaway set the tone when they lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Friday.

An intriguing battle is on the cards between the trans-Tasman rivals, led by two technically sound captains.

Both are world-class performers with the bat, but they go about their task in a very different manner.

