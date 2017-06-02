Champions Trophy 2017 Live Score, Australia vs New Zealand: Rain Interrupts Match

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2017 encounter between Australia and New Zealand with our live blog.
Preview: Australia and New Zealand will look up to their inspirational skippers Steve Smith and Kane Williamson to straightaway set the tone when they lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy here on Friday.
An intriguing battle is on the cards between the trans-Tasman rivals, led by two technically sound captains.
Both are world-class performers with the bat, but they go about their task in a very different manner.