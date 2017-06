Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening game between England and Bangladesh from the Oval.

All set to get underway in sometime. Both teams have had their national anthems played.

(Getty Images)

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2017 opener between England and Bangladesh in Oval through our live blog.

England who have just beaten South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series will be looking to continue their rich form in their own backyard.

Whereas Bangladesh who have improved by leaps and bounds in the last two years or so will try and pull up an upset, and try and live up to their tags of 'Giant Killers'.