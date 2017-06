Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening game between England and Bangladesh from the Oval.

All set to get underway in sometime. Both teams have had their national anthems played.

Another good over from England. This time from Wood, giving away just two runs.

Soumya Sarkar gets off the mark with a brace. Nicely timed on the leg-side but the ball doesn't reach the fence.

Woakes has left the field suddenly after bowling his second over.

Both batsmen are taking time to settle in, which is quite understandable in English conditions.

Boundary: First for Bangladesh. Jake Ball strays in line and Soumya Sarkar clips it to the ropes easily.

Boundary: Consecutive fours from the bat of Sarkar. This time the left-hander leans into a drive which pierces the offside field and rockets into the fence.

England have so far been quite superb in the field, giving away almost nothing.

Boundary: Top edged and the ball races to the ropes. Iqbal picks up his first boundary but in a streaky fashion.

Dropped: Ali drops a sitter. Iqbal flicks one straight to the Englishman in the circle but he makes a mess of it. This could be costly for the hosts.

Boundary: A superb stright drive from Iqbal. Wood tries to extract some swing by pitching it up, but the Bangladesh opener is equal to the task.

FOUR! Flicked off the legs by Tamim Iqbal. Ball just straying on the leg side there.

Close Shave: A quick bouncer from Wood, hits Tamim on the handle and then almost drops on his stumps!

Four: Great reply from Tamim. It is a short one again from Wood and the left-hander dispatches it to the legside boundary.

Six: What a brilliant shot from Sarkar. He dances down the track and smashes Jake Ball straight over his head.

Four: Cracking shot again from Sarkar. Short and Wide and the left-hander smashes it.

Four: Sarkar once again finds the offside gap and hammers it to the ropes.

Wicket: Sarkar is gone. It was short and wide delivery from Stokes, the left-hander tries to smash it again but only manages to pick deep point.

Boundary: No slips and Imrul Kayes edges one past Jos Buttler who dives to his left but can't get to the ball.

Consecutive boundaries for Kayes, this time on the leg-side. He clips a half-volley from Stokes to the fence.

Consecutive boundaries for Iqbal, one a delightful cover drive, the other one off the edge.

Bangladesh fans are making a lot of noise at Oval and rightly so, their team has got off to a good start as we break for Drinks. Bangladesh 82/1 after 16 overs.

Moeen Ali comes into the attack.. concedes just 4 runs. He might well have to cover up for Woakes, who seems to have suffered a left-side strain.

FOUR! Short and wide from Stokes, Kayes slashes and slashes hard. Goes over the slips for four.

WICKET! Superb catch by Wood. Kayes tries to go over mid-wicket, doesn't time it. Wood takes an acrobitic catch diving to his left! Kayes goes for 19.

FOUR! Mushfiqur gets his first boundary with a solid cover drive.

50! Tamim Iqbal reaches his 37th 50 with a boundary. He will need to play a big one now for Bangladesh

SIX! Tamim comes down the track, and plays it inside out. Beautiful shot and it goes all the way!

Bangladesh look well poised for a big score here, at the half-way stage in there innings, they are 125/2.

FOUR! Plunkett again bowls at the pads, that's bread and butter for sub-continental batsman, and Tamim finds the boundary

FOUR! Another one, superbly timed straight down the ground. It races along the outfield, and Ball takes a tumble into the advertisement boards!

FOUR! Smashed off the middle from Mushfiqur. Stokes pitches it short and Mushfiqur smashes it off the back foot.

13 balls since the last boundary for Bangladesh.. You might see them taking a few risks in the coming overs..Still have 8 wickets in hand

FOUR! Tamim cleverly just places the ball fine of third man. Smart shot.

Now we are hearing Ben Stokes is off the field..

FOUR! Much needed boundary for Bangladesh, but this is poor bowling. Short and wide, easy pickings for Mushfiqur who just lofts it over point for a four.

50! Mushfiqur reaches his half-century with a four down the ground. Also brings up the 100 partnership with Tamim.

FOUR! Mushfiqur now comes down and makes room, cuts it over point for another boundary

FOUR! Mushfiqur scoring quickly here, another short ball, and Mushfiqur stays back and guides it over the slip region.

England who have just beaten South Africa 2-1 in a three-match ODI series will be looking to continue their rich form in their own backyard.

Whereas Bangladesh who have improved by leaps and bounds in the last two years or so will try and pull up an upset, and try and live up to their tags of 'Giant Killers'.