Image credit: Getty Images.

Catch all the live action of the Champions Trophy 2017 encounter between South Africa and Sri Lanka with our LIVE blog.

Preview: Sri Lanka face a nervous wait to discover if captain Angelo Mathews will be fit for their Champions Trophy opener against South Africa on Saturday.

The all-rounder has been struggling with a calf problem and was due to have a fitness test on Friday.

But Sri Lanka are set to delay any final decision on Mathews until the morning of Saturday's match at the Oval.