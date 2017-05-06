Champions Trophy Squad on Monday, Pullout Still On Cards: BCCI

Image Credit: Getty Images.

New Delhi: With the Special General Meeting set to take place on Sunday to decide on India’s participation in the mega event, news has come in that the BCCI is set to select the squad for the Champions Trophy on Monday. But according to a senior board official the decision to announce the squad doesn’t change the stance of the Indian cricket board to pull out of the Champions Trophy.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a senior BCCI official confirmed that the Indian team will be selected for the tournament on Monday even though the board hasn’t changed its stance on pulling out of the mega event.

“Yes, the team will be selected on Monday as we want to work in tandem with the Committee of Administrators and don’t want to delay the process of team selection. But yes, that doesn’t change our stance as far as withdrawing from the tournament is concerned,” he said.

When asked if that wasn’t a contradictory action if the ultimate decision was to pull out, the official said: “To be fair, announcing the team doesn’t have a bearing on BCCI’s final decision on whether India will play in the tournament or not. The agenda for Sunday’s meeting remains the same.”

The internal tussle between the BCCI members and the COA about India's participation in the Champions Trophy reached tipping point on Thursday with the latter asking the board to announce the squad at the earliest.

A strongly worded letter had been written by the COA to the BCCI asking the officials to announce the squad for the event at the earliest. The BCCI is the only participating board which has not announced its squad yet, the deadline for which was missed on April 25.

The contents of the letter read: "It would be appropriate to make all necessary preparations for ensuring that Team India can successfully defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which commences on 1st June 2017. You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI’s legal rights.

"We believe that any decision taken at the SGM should be predicated on the fact that India has the best team in the world today. Team India should be provided with a supportive environment to showcase Indian cricket instead of being surrounded with uncertainty and confusion. There has been more than enough negativity surrounding Team India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy and the sooner the same is put to rest the better. The players’ interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend and retain the ICC Champions Trophy. The focus should be on enabling our team to achieve even greater heights and further laurels, which will automatically attract higher revenues."

First Published: May 6, 2017, 11:27 AM IST