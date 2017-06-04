Home Champions Trophy News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Champions Trophy: Steve Finn Announced As Woakes Replacement

Reuters | Updated: June 4, 2017, 3:43 PM IST
Steve Finn (Getty Images)

London: Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.

Woakes bowled only two overs in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh before leaving the ground, dealing a blow to England's bid to win their first global 50-overs title.

The 28-year-old Finn, who has 102 wickets from 69 one-dayers, will be expected to ease England's pace concerns with Woakes unavailable, Jake Ball struggling and Ben Stokes's problematic knee preventing the all-rounder from bowling spells at full throttle.

England next face New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.

First Published: June 4, 2017, 3:43 PM IST

