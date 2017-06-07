Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli Throws a Challenge At Journalists

Virat Kohli during practice. (Image Credits: Arnab Sen)

London: The bright and sunny weather here it seems has had a positive effect on Indian captain Virat Kohli who looked in good mood ahead of the team's second match of the ICC Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka at the Oval.

While waiting for Kohli to arrive for the press conference, certain members of the media had a go at the indoor nets in the Ken Barrington Centre for Cricket, the venue for the press conference.

Kohli took a while to arrive and the contest between the journalists became intense. It was around this time that Kohli entered the arena and while sitting down for the interaction threw a challenge at the members of the media.

"Let's make them play against our bowlers," the Indian captain said jokingly.

The members of the media were wise enough to not accept Virat Kohli's friendly challenge because the Indian pace contingent looks to be in top shape.

Kohli went on to elaborate on the Indian team's plans for the upcoming match, which includes a lot of work in the fielding department, an area that the captain had earmarked for improvement after the opener against Pakistan.

If India beat Sri Lanka then there passage to the semifinals will be all but sure.

First Published: June 7, 2017, 7:38 PM IST