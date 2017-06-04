Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli Turns Into Leg Spinner?

(Getty Images)

As India prepares to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match of their Champions Trophy 2017 campaign, team captain Virat Kohli has problem of riches when it comes to the bowling department.

He called it a good headache to have ahead of the match, "I think that's been on my mind in the last five or six days. The most out of anything else, you know, who to play, because in both the (warm-up) games all the guys have bowled beautifully and the attack looks really balanced. But how they come into the equation, as apart from an all-rounder, you can only play four bowlers," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

"There are all kinds of possibilities — two spinners, two fast bowlers, three fast bowlers, Hardik and a spinner. So we will see what the wicket is like and what we feel is going to match up well against the opposition. The intensity was right up there (during warm-ups), and that's something that was really nice to see for me as a captain. It's a good headache to have," said Kohli.

While India has Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, what it lacks is a quality leg spinner. Virat seems to be filling that roll, as he rolled his arm over and bowled some leg spin in the nets of the Indian cricket team.

BCCI posted a tweet saying,New leggie in the house - @imVkohli. What say @ShaneWarne ? #INDvPAK #CT17 #TeamIndia

Kohli used to bowl a lot more earlier, and has bowled for India earlier. He also has 4 international wickets to his name.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli also rolls his arm over during the match.

