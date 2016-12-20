Chennai Test: India Romp Home in Style, Drub England 4-0

Image credit: Reuters.
Chennai: India won the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai's landmark Chepauk Stadium by an innings and 75 runs to romp home in style and register a 4-0 series win.
Powered by Ravindra Jadeja's seven-wicket haul, India picked up all ten England wickets on the final day of the match to register their biggest ever series win against England, overshadowing the 3-0 whitewash under Mohammad Azharuddin's captaincy in 1993.
England resumed at the overnight score of 12 for no loss in their second innings, trailing India by 270 runs with openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings at the crease.
CHENNAI TEST - DAY 5: AS IT HAPPENED
Skipper Cook was lucky to survive as Parthiv Patel dropped a catch off Ravichandran Ashwin in the third over of the day itself. Ashwin bowled with great control and guile but failed make a breakthrough.
Jennings was the next to survive, KL Rahul failed to take a sharp chance at forward short-leg off the bowling of Amit Mishra.
Cook and Jennings stayed strong thereafter and took the visitors to lunch at 95 for no loss.
Jadeja accounted for the other English opener soon, as he induced a catch from Jennings off his own bowling. Jennings departed for 54, leaving the visitors at 110/2.
The ball tracker clearly showed the cherry hitting the stumps and the decision was reversed. England were now three wickets down for 126 runs.
Jadeja was in the thick of things yet again, taking a brilliant catch, running backwards to send back England's highest run-getter in Tests this year, Jonny Bairstow, off the bowling of Ishant Sharma.
England went into tea at 167/4 with Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes holding fort for the visitors.
But as has been the trend, a wicket fell immediately after play resumed with Jadeja picking up his fourth wicket of the innings by dismissing Moeen Ali (44), who perished while looking to clear the mid-on and ended up giving a simple catch to Ashwin.
Jos Buttler was the next man in and he got a reprieve when Rahul dropped an easy chance at forward short-leg, once again off the bowling of Jadeja.
Debutant Liam Dawson was then outfoxed by Amit Mishra, who bowled a perfect googly to clean up the right-handed batsman.
With a little over 14 overs left in the day, Virat Kohli played a master-stroke by taking the new ball in the middle of an Umesh Yadav over and the paceman reposed the faith in his captain's decision by sending back Adil Rashid off the very next ball.
Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler fought for time but it was Ravindra Jadeja who managed to get the important breakthrough by sending back Stuart Broad to get India to the brink of victory.
He then picked up the last wicket to land his career best figures of 7/48.
Jaddu made Kaddu of England. https://t.co/m6ShctdIrK
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016
Earlier, India had posted their highest ever Test total of 759 runs with youngster Karun Nair (303*) becoming only the second India after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Test cricket.
KL Rahul was the other batting star of the innings for India, as the stylish opener scored a career best 199, unlucky to miss out on a double century.
This was India's first series win over England since beating them at home in 2008. India had lost the last three series played between the two teams.
The first Test in Rajkot was drawn but the Indians rose to the occasion and displayed great skill in home conditions to win the next four Test matches on the trot to win the series.
Awesome win Team India👌Congratulations on winning the series 4-0👏👏 Proud of you boys🙏Keep it up👍 #INDvENG @BCCI
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 20, 2016