Chennai's Super MS Dhoni Meets Former BCCI Chief Srinivasan

Cricketnext | Updated: September 22, 2017, 4:59 PM IST
MS Dhoni at the India Cements Ltd. office with N Srinivasan (India Cements/ Facebook)

New Delhi: It's no secret now. It's well out in the public domain that Mahendra Singh Dhoni visited the India Cements Ltd. office, a day after the first India-Australia ODI.
Deemed as an official visit, the visit saw Dhoni interact with a number of India cements officials and also N Srinivasan.

Dhoni spent time with other staff in the office and also had a session at the gym located inside the office. The photos of which were posted on Facebook. India cements shared a picture of the meet on social media and wrote, “MS Dhoni (VP-Marketing, The India Cements) visited the corporate office and spent time with the ICL family. He met the senior management team, met with teams in various departments (marketing, finance, HR, manufacturing etc.) He spent some time at the cafeteria during lunch time which allowed his colleagues to take selfies with him which will be always cherished in their memories.”



Shedding light over the meeting Kasi Viswanath, Srinivasan’s right-hand man spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, “As he was in Chennai, he wanted to visit the office, meet Mr Srinivasan and find out for himself how the office works.”



“It is no secret that CSK want Dhoni but we are still waiting to hear from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the way forward for the league.”, he added.

With speculations of CSK’s return to the IPL and Dhoni also playing again for the same still rife, this meeting assumes a lot of significance. Only time will tell whether Dhoni does down the yellow jersey again.
bccichennai super kingsIndia vs Australia 2017MS Dhonin srinivasan
First Published: September 22, 2017, 4:59 PM IST

