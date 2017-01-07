Chetan Sharma Hits Out at HCA, Says Ready for Administration

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has called the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) a family-run "private limited" and said he was ready to administer the sport in the northern state.
The former Haryana seamer, who is the first Indian to take a hat-trick in international cricket, has been at loggerheads with the Haryana Cricket Association's top officials, including secretary Anirudh Chaudhary, and accused the body of financial irregularities in the past.
Chaudhary is the son of former BCCI President Ranbir Singh Mahendra and grandson of ex-Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal.
Asked about Virat Kohli being handed over captaincy in limited overs cricket, Sharma was optimistic about the future.
Also Read: Better Prepared for Limited Overs Captaincy - Virat Kohli
"I am sure Kohli will repose the faith placed in him by the selectors. He has already done that in Test cricket. We are eyeing the 2019 World Cup and the upcoming Champions Trophy, so it's a good move that Dhoni has decided to quit now. It will give Kohli enough time to get to understand the team."
Last May, in a complaint to the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Anil Vij, Sharma had made charges of financial irregularities against HCA in the purchase of land for building a stadium.