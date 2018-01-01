Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Why 2018 Will be a Special Year for Him

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 1, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara with his wife Puja Pabari. (Twitter/Cheteshwar Pujara)

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed that he and his wife Puja Pabari are expecting their first baby in 2018.

Pujara revealed on twitter, "We're expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it'll be for us 😇"




Pujara finished 2017 at the third spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings for batsmen. Pujara has scored 4,396 runs at an average of 52.96 in 54 Tests and currently has 873 points in the list of Test batsmen.

Pujara, who is currently in Cape Town with the rest of the Indian team, had earlier commented on South African batting line-up. “The fast bowlers will do a lot of damage,” Pujara said, “There is a big difference between what South Africa’s used to be at one point and what it is now.”

India will take on South Africa in 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s, starting on January 5. The first Test match between India and South Africa is scheduled to be held in Cape Town.
First Published: January 1, 2018, 3:35 PM IST

