Cheteshwar Pujara Signs For Nottinghamshire

AFP | Updated: May 4, 2017, 5:06 PM IST

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image credit: BCCI)

London: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara will join Nottinghamshire later this month as cover for Australian fast bowler James Pattinson, the English county said on Thursday.

With Pattinson due to play for Australia in the Champions Trophy, Pujara will come in for four County Championship matches.

Pujara, who averages 51.32 after 48 Tests, will play in two games against Gloucestershire and one each against Glamorgan and Derbyshire -- one of his former teams.

"I'm ready for it. I'm already working on my skills and preparing for competitive cricket," Pujara, 29, said in a press release.

"I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player."

First Published: May 4, 2017, 5:06 PM IST

