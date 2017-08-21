Chris Gayle Returns to West Indies ODI Squad, Bravo Not Fit

As West Indies look to make the cut for the 2019 World Cup, the two senior pros are back in the squad. The selection also shows that the board has relaxed the criterion for selection as earlier in order to play a particular international format for West Indies, players needed to be available for the corresponding domestic tournament.
Speaking after the selection, chairman of selectors Courtney Browne said: "With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team. Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year."
Squad: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (capt), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams
