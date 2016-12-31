Chris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash

Chris Lynn (R) and Brendon McCullum. (Getty Images)
The fireworks came before the clock hit 12 for New Year, as Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum-led Brisbane Heat to an impressive seven wickets victory over Hobart Hurricanes.
Batting first, the Hurricanes posted a daunting target of 174 for the Heats, but Lynn (84*) and McCullum (72) made short work of it, crossing the line with 22 balls still to be bowled.
Lynn’s innings included four fours and seven huge sixes, including a 121m wonder-strike that sailed out of the humongous Gabba stadium.
You can't be serious! This is a video game!
That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016
"When Taity bowls that quick I try and hit them before they hit me," Lynn was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
"We don’t have a great record at the Gabba, so it was good to show people we can win at the Gabba."
Cheeky wink after launching one of the biggest sixes you will ever see!
Replay: https://t.co/8Pyg77WPrt #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/ZRQbbFS61g
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016