    Chris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Dec 31, 2016 12:24 IST| UPDATED: Dec 31, 2016 12:28 IST
    Chris Lynn (R) and Brendon McCullum. (Getty Images)

    The fireworks came before the clock hit 12 for New Year, as Chris Lynn and Brendon McCullum-led Brisbane Heat to an impressive seven wickets victory over Hobart Hurricanes.

    Batting first, the Hurricanes posted a daunting target of 174 for the Heats, but Lynn (84*) and McCullum (72) made short work of it, crossing the line with 22 balls still to be bowled.

    Lynn smashed 84 not out to help his team consolidate their position at the top of the table, who are still undefeated in the league.

    Lynn’s innings included four fours and seven huge sixes, including a 121m wonder-strike that sailed out of the humongous Gabba stadium.

    "When Taity bowls that quick I try and hit them before they hit me," Lynn was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

    That is my theory. I actually find it easier to hit sixes than fours.

    "We don’t have a great record at the Gabba, so it was good to show people we can win at the Gabba."