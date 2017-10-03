Chris Rogers Feels that England Needs to 'Move on' From Stokes Incident

Stokes and his England teammate Alex Hales was handed indefinite bans by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The matter is currently under investigation, after which the ECB is will make a decision on the future of the team. The southpaw also drew parallels from the 2013 incident that involved David Warner, and how the then coach Darren Lehmann handled the situation.
Rogers told The Mirror, “It’s going to be a factor; I just think it needs to be addressed. You have to get it out in the open, deal with it and move on. Credit to Darren Lehmann, that’s what he did. One of the first bits of business he did was call (David) Warner on it and say, ‘This is your last chance, you’ve got to start doing the right things’.”
“It almost galvanised us a bit (and) it could have that effect on England during The Ashes. It could have the opposite effect as well — it could cause a bit of friction, but it’ll come down to the characters involved and the leaders, they’re the most important people,” Rogers added.
Rogers also hinted that it may not be the best idea to leave stokes out of the team right now, but could lead to more problems if he is allowed to play without getting a closure on the issue. “It will be interesting to see which characters step up to fill the void. But at the moment I don’t see how you can fill that hole. If he’s missing, it lessens the contest in many respects,” Rogers expressed.
