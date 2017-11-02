COA, Rahul Johri Conduct Interviews for Post of GM

Interviews are also supposed to conducted for the post of marketing officer.
According to information received, a former India medium pacer, who is currently associated with the BCCI as a selector had appeared for the post of General Manager's post. The post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar, who passed away earlier this week.
The BCCI is a looking for suitable candidate for the GM's post, someone who has played considerable amountof first-class cricket like Sridhar.
The COA also had a round of internal meeting in the morning today.
