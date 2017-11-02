Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
COA, Rahul Johri Conduct Interviews for Post of GM

PTI | Updated: November 2, 2017, 10:57 PM IST
COA, Rahul Johri Conduct Interviews for Post of GM

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (COA) along with CEO Rahul Johri conducted a series of interviews to fill up the vacancy for the post General Manager (Cricket Operations) along with director of National Cricket Academy.

Interviews are also supposed to conducted for the post of marketing officer.

According to information received, a former India medium pacer, who is currently associated with the BCCI as a selector had appeared for the post of General Manager's post. The post till recently was held by late MV Sridhar, who passed away earlier this week.

The BCCI is a looking for suitable candidate for the GM's post, someone who has played considerable amountof first-class cricket like Sridhar.

The COA also had a round of internal meeting in the morning today.
First Published: November 2, 2017, 10:57 PM IST

