Coach Ravi Shastri in Kolkata, Skipper Virat Kohli to Arrive Today

IANS | Updated: November 13, 2017, 9:47 AM IST
File Image of Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli (Image: AP)

Kolkata: Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri alongwith a few other players arrived in the city on Sunday ahead of their first Test against Sri Lanka from next week.

Shastri touched down at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late evening while pacer Umesh Yadav and opener Shikhar Dhawan arrived during the day.

Skipper Virat Kohli is scheduled to land on Monday morning alongwith the rest of the squad members who will arrive in batches throughout the day.

"Shastri has arrived. (Ajinkya) Rahane, (Ravichandran) Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and others are scheduled to arrive later in the night," the local team manager said.

India blanked Sri Lanka 9-0 across formats in their backyard earlier this year. Sri Lanka will play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20s starting next Thursday at the Eden Gardens here.
First Published: November 13, 2017, 9:47 AM IST

