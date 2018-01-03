Colin Munro Becomes First Batsman to Hit Three T20I Centuries

Munro hit as many as 10 sixes and three boundaries as he scored 104 runs off 53 deliveries to power New Zealand to their biggest ever T20 score. En route to helping Kiwis post that big total, Munro also became the first batsman in the history of T20 internationals to slam three centuries.
The Kiwi marauder had scored an unbeaten 109 against India in November last year, while his maiden T20I ton came almost a year ago against Bangladesh. Right behind him are fellow Kiwi Brendon McCullum, India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies’ Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis – all who have two centuries each. Munro brought up his century in 47 balls before being dismissed by Carlos Brathwaite.
New Zealand eventually went on to win the match by 119 runs and won the series 2-0. Colin Munro had lit up the Indian Premier League last season when he opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders, before dislocating his shoulder, which resulted in him missing out on most of the matches.
First Published: January 3, 2018, 2:59 PM IST