CPL 2017: Kevon Cooper's Heroics Helps Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders to the Title

St Kitts and Nevis struggled their way to 135 in a low scoring but thrilling finale, at one stage it seemed that the score would be enough for the Patriots.
Braithwaite's late surge and Mohammad Nabi's big finish were key for the Patriots as their big hitters struggled to get away.
Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Mohammad Hafeez, all failed to impress. For the Knight Riders, Cooper and Searles took two wickets each while spinner Sunil Naraine ended with incredible figures of 4-1-8-1.
CHAMPIONS! @TKRiders #CPL17 #CPLFinal #Biggestpartyinsport #SKPvTKR pic.twitter.com/Ulel9EcdlL— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 10, 2017
However, the target was never made easy, thanks to some fine bowling from the Patriots, which had left the Knight Riders struggling at 90-7.
Narine's struggles with the bat continued, as he was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell for 3. Cottrell levied a double blow as Bravo was bowled for a golden duck two balls later, leaving the Knight Riders in a spot of bother.
Gayle got Mohammad Hafeez into the attack with Hamza Tariq and Colin Munro in the middle looking for a stand desperately. Hafeez gave away 3, but Nabi from the other end, conceded 19, with three sixes, as the Knight Riders took control. Hafeez, however, returned to send Munro back, cramping him for room, and Darren Bravo in successive overs as Knight Riders were 64 for 4 at the halfway stage.
Denesh Ramdin held the key for Knight Riders at that stage with enough experience of such situations. Tariq was undone by a great catch from King - a diving one-hander, while Dan Christian was run out following an excellent throw from Carter as the Knight Riders seemed to be slipping, and fast at 90 for 7.
Patriots made a contest out of this low-scorer. What seemed like it would be a walk in the park for the Knight Riders, ended up being a thriller thanks to a mini collapse in the middle period - silencing the scores of fans that turned up - during which scoring reduced significantly.
While Cooper did the scoring, Ramdin's support at the other end was invaluable for someone who was low on confidence. It was a game that was in balance until that 19th over. There on, it was all Knight Riders.
Hilfenhaus bowled penultimate over with the Knight Riders requiring 22 off 12. The Aussie started off well but then totally lost his rhythm, 1, wd, wd, 2, 6nb, 4, 4, 1, 1 - was what his over read as Knight Riders lifted the title.
First Published: September 10, 2017, 1:05 PM IST