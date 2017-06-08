Cricket Advisory Committee Not too Keen On Replacing Anil Kumble as Coach

(Getty Images)

London: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman is set to have an internal meeting on Thursday with all three wanting

Anil Kumble to continue as the chief coach of the Indian team.

It is learnt that trio of Ganguly, Laxman and Tendulkar, who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri, are not too keen on replacing the legendary leg-spinner.

Save one office-bearer, who is believed to be close to former BCCI president N Srinivasan and is a staunch Kumble critic, the others are against setting a precedent where virtually the Indian captain decides on who will be the coach of the side.

The scheduled meeting of CAC will take place post midnight (IST) with CEO Rahul Johri expected to co-ordinate the meeting. It is learnt that CAC members will decide whether there is any need to conduct interviews or straightaway renew Kumble's contract.

"Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup," acting BCCI president CK Khanna told PTI.

The news of skipper Virat Kohlis alleged difference with Kumble has been making rounds for some time now. The BCCI invited applications for coachs post and even a section of officials, who are anti-Kumble convinced Virender Sehwag to apply for the post.

"On one hand, team has had great performances under Kumble. If the team reaches semi-final or say final, the BCCI would cut a sorry figure if they are forced to replace Kumble.

"On the other hand, cricket teams are essentially run by captains. One needs to respect a captains viewpoint also. Its a Catch-22 situation for CAC members," a BCCI official present here told PTI.

The magnitude of problem according to BCCI insiders has been blown out of proportion.

"Virat has never come and told any BCCI official that he doesnt want to work with Kumble. And moreover if Kumble and Virat dont get along, what is the guarantee that Viru (Sehwag) and Virat will be on the same page. Everyone in Indian cricketing circuit knows that Sehwag is also a no-nonsense person, the source said.

In fact, many in BCCI believe that Sehwag has the least chance to make it especially after his two-line CV that has not gone down well with some quarters.

Tom Moody with his cool demeanour still has a better chance than Sehwag, if the CAC decides on going ahead with interviews.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 9:05 PM IST