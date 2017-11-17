Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricket Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata: Rain Interrupts Play Again

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2017, 11:03 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 1st Test, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 16 November, 2017

Live Now : Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bowl)

11:02(IST)

Rain: The play has been interrupted once again because of rain as covers have completely engulfed the pitch. India are 74/4, with Pujara and Saha at the crease. Stay tuned folks as we will update you when the match will restart after we have an official word from the venue.

11:00(IST)

Saha has taken 100 deliveries to reach his 47 and it has been a fighting innings from India's Mr. dependable. The right hander has been patient throughout the course of the innings so far and hasn't given the bowers anything which could trouble his stay in the middle. 

10:56(IST)

Four: Saha opens his account on the 18th ball of the innings that he faces as he cuts the ball for a boundary. Another poor ball from Karunaratne as it was short and wide and Saha got the chance to free his arms. Bad cricket from Sri Lanka as Karunaratne concedes 12 runs from his second over.

10:54(IST)

Four: Another poor delivery from Karunaratne and another boundary for Pujara. The visitors seem to have gone a bit soft in the past few overs as they are giving some freebies to the Indian batsmen. A slow bouncer from Karunaratne and Pujara pulls is for a boundary towards mid-wicket. 

10:52(IST)

Weather Update: Slight drizzle can be seen at the venue and the umbrellas are out in the stands. But the umpires remain unflinched as the rain is not coming hard as of now and the play continues. But the ground staff are ready to make their way into the middle if the need be.

10:46(IST)

Four: Dimuth Karunaratne comes to bowl first time in the innings and gives a gift to Pujara on the off stump which the right-hander gladly accepts. Short and wide from the bowler Pujara rocks onto the back-foot and cuts the ball hard for his eight boundary of the innings. 

10:42(IST)

The best part about Pujara's batting in this innings has been is that he has let the ball come to him and defended it well. But he has punished the ball which has been pitched up and shown how good he is when it comes to driving the ball. 

10:39(IST)

Another maiden over for the visitors as Shanaka comes to the fore now. The right arm pacer has looked good today as he has been rewarded for it as well as he has got the wickets of Rahane and Ashwin so far in the day. He also troubled Saha in that over but the Indian batsman played reasonably well in these tough conditions.

10:37(IST)

Indian need Wriddhiman Saha to give able support to Pujara who has looked so good so far in the innings. The ball is swinging and the bowlers are also moving the ball both ways after bouncing and that is creating trouble for the batsmen. While Pujara has negated that effect really well, the onus is now on Saha to do the same as well.

10:35(IST)

Four: Cheteshwar Pujara at his majestic best as he comes forward on the front foot and leans into the drive as the ball goes past the covers for a boundary. Pujara has been an excellent example of how one should play on this track - leave the good deliveries and dispatch the bad one.

10:30(IST)

India are now five wickets down in their first innings and the hosts only have 50 runs on the board so far. Cheteshwar Pujara continues to wage a lone battle out there but wickets keep falling on the other end. The visitors have their tails up at the moment.

10:27(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin departs now, that blow on his thumb might have played a part. He searches for the drive, and goes for the shots but finds Karunaratne at point. India in more trouble, they are 50/5. Second wicket for Shanaka.

10:23(IST)

FOUR! Brilliantly driven from Pujara, another one overptiched from Shanaka as he looks for the ball to swing, gets that one to move but Pujara gets on top of it and hits it through the covers for a boundary.

10:19(IST)

Ashwin gets one straight on the thumb from Gamage, nasty blow that and he straight away calls for the physio, the ball rises and hits Ashwin on his right hand - his bowling hand. He has heavy padding on his gloves and that might have saved him.

10:14(IST)

Shanaka has got the odd ball to move and surprise the batsman, this time he beats Pujara with yet another jaffa. He needs to produce these on a more consistent basis and bowl less loose deliveries. Sri Lanka need to build more pressure on India if they are to get a wicket, right now runs are coming all too easily for the hosts.

10:10(IST)

Lakmal, who had bowled 6 overs and picked up 3 wickets without conceding a single run. This is only the second instance in Test cricket that a bowler has picked up three or more wickets in a Test innings without conceding a run. The innings though is yet to be completed and Lakmal stands the chance of conceding runs when play resumes on the second day.
The first instance was also against India as Australian leg-break bowled Richie Benaud picked three wickets without giving away a run at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi in the winter of 1959.

10:07(IST)

The groundsmen are taking their place behind the boundary ropes as we have some raindrops now, nothing too worry but rain seems to be around the corner!

10:05(IST)

Shanaka bowls a jaffa! Out of nowhere, and Ashwin heaves a sigh of relief as the ball misses the stumps. It pitches and moves away from the bat, goes just over the off stump. Ashwin's reaction tells how close that was. India 40/4 after 22 overs.

10:01(IST)

Almost another wicket for Lakmal as Ashwin looks to cut one but misses the ball, but yet another maiden for Lakmal who has now bowled 5 overs on the trot for Sri Lanka,

09:55(IST)

Pujara is waiting for the loose and overpitched deliveries, and he is making the most out of them. That is how he is getting most of his runs here. He gets another boundary away, this time targetting Shanaka, adding to his tally of boundaries.

09:51(IST)

Ravichandran Ashwin looking far more settled and calm at the crease, he needs to stay with Pujara here who is fighting a lone battle for India here. He will need some support from the other end!

09:49(IST)

Lowest scores a team has lost its 4th wicket in the first innings at Eden Gardens: -

  1. 30/4: IND v SL, 2017
  2. 132/4: IND v NZ, 1955
  3. 155/4: IND v ENG, 1977
  4. 174/4: AUS v IND, 1964
  5. 177/4: AUS v IND: 1956

     

09:46(IST)

Cricketnext's Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: Rahane never looked in, and he’s gone now. An innocuous delivery from Dasun Shanaka outside off, and Rahane bites the bait. Feathers an edge behind. India 30-4, shades of Ahmedabad 2009 when Chanaka Welegedera and Dhammika Prasad had them 32-4.

09:42(IST)

WICKET! Rahane departs, Shanake gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka. A nothing delivery really, poor shot selection from Rahane. Loss of concentration that and Rahane looks to go for the drive and gets thin edge through to Dickwella. Umpire raises his finger and Sri Lanka rejoice. India 30/4 and look in trouble here.

09:40(IST)

Lakmal back where he started, completes yet another maiden. His 8th of the innings, Pujara looking to play him out because he knows that India can look to target the other bowlers. Kohli & Shastri watching the proceedings from the dressing room.

09:35(IST)

Here is a rather interesting stat, Seven consecutive maiden overs for Suranga Lakmal! From 2002 onwards, that's the most balls delivered by a bowler in an innings (from the first ball they bowled) without conceding a run

09:34(IST)

Pujara picks his first single after 53 deliveries! He has been patient right from ball 1 and that is the kind of temperament needed to succeed on this difficult pitch. 

09:30(IST)

Lakmal finally concedes his first run of the day, but not the most impressive shot from Rahane, he comes forward, plays away from the body and it goes past deep backward point for a boundary. India move onto 29/3 after 15 overs.

09:26(IST)

Another boundary, poor bowling this from Sri Lanka and Pujara making full use of the loose deliveries. Drives another one to the boundary. Sri Lanka need a bowler to support Lakmal, they can't afford to keep leaking runs from the other end as Lakmal builds pressure.

09:25(IST)

FOUR! First runs of the day, Cheteshwar Pujara gets one right off the screws, Shanaka bowling at 120 odd kph, and not getting the ball to talk. Pujara drives one through the cover region for a boundary.

09:22(IST)

Lakmal continues in the same rhythm as yesterday, his 7th consecutive maiden of the day! He bowled 5 balls going away from the bat, and the final one was closer. Some indecision from Rahane, but luckily he gets no edge on it. Dasun Shanaka comes into the attack for Sri Lanka.

Day 1 Review:The highlights from Day 1 will have to be the heroics of Suranga Lakmal who bowled a scintillating spell of pace bowling to leave India reeling on a rain-marred opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Only 11.3 overs could be bowled on the first day of the Test as bad light forced the officials to call for early stumps, after Lakmal had taken apart the Indian top-order without conceding a single run.

The entire first session was washed out and the toss could take place only at 1 pm, after early lunch was taken by the officials. The visitors put India to bat first after winning the toss in overcast conditions. Lankan pace spearhead Lakmal made full use of the conditions and removed India opener KL Rahul on the first ball of the innings itself.

Rahul became only the third batsman ever to be dismissed for a golden duck at this venue after he edged the ball straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella. The other two batsmen on this unwanted list are Sudhir Naik and Sunil Gavaskar. Woorkeri Raman, Shiv Sunder Das and Wasim Jaffer are the other Indian batsmen to be dismissed on the first ball off a Test match, but at different venues.

Then, Mr. dependable Cheteshwar Pujara took charge of the innings at one end while Shikhar Dhawan was itching to free his arms on the other. However, Dhawan paid for his impatience dearly as an expansive drive off the bowling of Lakmal in the seventh over of the innings cost him his wicket. The ball hit the inside edge of Dhawan's bat and rattled his stumps when he was batting on 8.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
