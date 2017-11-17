Cricket Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata: Rain Interrupts Play Again

10:10(IST)

Lakmal, who had bowled 6 overs and picked up 3 wickets without conceding a single run. This is only the second instance in Test cricket that a bowler has picked up three or more wickets in a Test innings without conceding a run. The innings though is yet to be completed and Lakmal stands the chance of conceding runs when play resumes on the second day.

The first instance was also against India as Australian leg-break bowled Richie Benaud picked three wickets without giving away a run at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi in the winter of 1959.