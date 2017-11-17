Cricket Live Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Kolkata: Rain Interrupts Play Again

Four: Saha opens his account on the 18th ball of the innings that he faces as he cuts the ball for a boundary. Another poor ball from Karunaratne as it was short and wide and Saha got the chance to free his arms. Bad cricket from Sri Lanka as Karunaratne concedes 12 runs from his second over.
Another maiden over for the visitors as Shanaka comes to the fore now. The right arm pacer has looked good today as he has been rewarded for it as well as he has got the wickets of Rahane and Ashwin so far in the day. He also troubled Saha in that over but the Indian batsman played reasonably well in these tough conditions.
Indian need Wriddhiman Saha to give able support to Pujara who has looked so good so far in the innings. The ball is swinging and the bowlers are also moving the ball both ways after bouncing and that is creating trouble for the batsmen. While Pujara has negated that effect really well, the onus is now on Saha to do the same as well.
Shanaka has got the odd ball to move and surprise the batsman, this time he beats Pujara with yet another jaffa. He needs to produce these on a more consistent basis and bowl less loose deliveries. Sri Lanka need to build more pressure on India if they are to get a wicket, right now runs are coming all too easily for the hosts.
Lakmal, who had bowled 6 overs and picked up 3 wickets without conceding a single run. This is only the second instance in Test cricket that a bowler has picked up three or more wickets in a Test innings without conceding a run. The innings though is yet to be completed and Lakmal stands the chance of conceding runs when play resumes on the second day.
The first instance was also against India as Australian leg-break bowled Richie Benaud picked three wickets without giving away a run at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi in the winter of 1959.
Cricketnext's Dileep Premachandran from Eden Gardens: Rahane never looked in, and he’s gone now. An innocuous delivery from Dasun Shanaka outside off, and Rahane bites the bait. Feathers an edge behind. India 30-4, shades of Ahmedabad 2009 when Chanaka Welegedera and Dhammika Prasad had them 32-4.
WICKET! Rahane departs, Shanake gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka. A nothing delivery really, poor shot selection from Rahane. Loss of concentration that and Rahane looks to go for the drive and gets thin edge through to Dickwella. Umpire raises his finger and Sri Lanka rejoice. India 30/4 and look in trouble here.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|FULL Ranking