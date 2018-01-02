Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 2, 2018, 3:08 PM IST
Cricket South Africa Invokes Spirit of Gandhi & Mandela Ahead of India Series

Image from the video. (Youtube/Cricket South Africa)

As South Africa prepares to host India for what promises to be an exciting series, Cricket South Africa has invoked the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela for the 'Freedom Series.'



India was the first team to tour South Africa in 1992, after South Africa was in-inducted into international cricket after the end of Apartheid era. That series was called the Friendship Series. Mohammad Azharuddin was India captain while South Africa were led by Clive Rice.

India played four Tests and seven One-day Internationals. The hosts won the Test series 1-0 and were runaway 5-2 winners in the ODI series.

Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of how India are preparing for the challenge as the video posted by bcci.tv showed.

“You can see in net no 1 there is Ajinkya Rahane, net no 2 has (KL) Rahul and net no 3 has Virat (Kohli),” he says in the video.

He then points out the members of the coaching staff who are helping out the batsmen. Fielding coach R Sridhar was at the bowling machine for Rahane while throw-down specialist Raghu was with KL Rahul.

Kohli was tended to by batting coach Sanjay Bangar and head coach Ravi Shastri. On the sidelines Murali Vijay was in gear speaking with Bharat Arun. “I’m sure Vijay is looking for some bowling tips there,” says Rohit, breaking into laughter.

India's first match will be played in Cape Town and will be followed by two more Tests to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg respectively. This will be followed by a six-match ODI series. The tour ends with a three-match T20 series.

First Published: January 2, 2018, 3:08 PM IST

