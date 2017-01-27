Cricketer Mohammed Shami's Father Passes Away

Image Credit: Getty Images.
Kanpur: India speedster Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday.
Shami left his rehab team with the India T20 squad which is currently engaged in a three-match T20 series and rushed to join his family in Kanpur.
"Team Shami condoles the death of Mohammed Shami's father Tousif Ali, who passed away after suffering a heart attack. May the family get courage & strength to bear the loss. Rest in Peace, Sir," Shami wrote on his Facebook account.
The speedster is currently recuperating from a knee injury and wasn't selected for either the ODIs or T20s Indian squad versus England.
Shami's father was hospitalised since January 5 after suffering his first heart attack.