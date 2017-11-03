Crucial BCCI Meet in Mumbai Amid Mounting NADA Pressure

This issue will come up in front of The Committee of Administrators (COA) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai but, as of now, it seems that the Indian cricket's governing body is unlikely to budge from its current stand.
The top leadership of BCCI believes that trying to get the the top Indian players to sign the 'whereabouts clause' is one of the main reasons behind NADA wanting BCCI to come under its wing.
Whereabouts are information provided by a limited number of top elite athletes about their location to the International Sport Federation (IF) or National Anti-Doping Organization (NADA in this case), which include them in their respective registered testing pool as part of these top elite athletes' anti-doping responsibilities. However, earlier, a BCCI official told Cricketnext that the players are against this test as they are concerned about their privacy.
"The players are not in favour of this Test as they are concerned about their privacy and security. So the players don't want to sign on something which will make it compulsory for them to reveal their whereabouts to the concerned authorities," said the BCCI official.
The Indian cricket board hires Sweden's International Drug Testing Management (IDTM) for testing work and is likely to continue with it. With reports emerging that NADA is likely to send its Doping Control Officers (DCO) during the domestic tournaments and if BCCI doesn't co-operate, will take legal route, but senior board officials are wondering whether that would be as easy as top government officials are making it out to be.
"BCCI is not a signatory to NADA code and therefore under no compulsion to release our cricketers for the dope test. We are under ICC, which is WADA compliant. At ICC events, our cricketers are tested by WADA. But since we are not a National Sports Federation (NSF), we are under no obligation to become NADA signatory," said the official.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 8:02 AM IST