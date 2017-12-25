Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Current Situation Doesn't Allow Cricketing Ties With Pakistan: Rajeev Shukla

IANS | Updated: December 25, 2017, 9:20 AM IST
India and Pakistan. (Getty Images)

Jhansi: The current situation in Pakistan is not conducive for India to resume cricketing ties with it and there is no chance of the two countries playing a match in the near future, IPL Chairman and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said on Sunday.

Addressing a press meet here, he said India was very concerned about the security of its cricketers and would do nothing to compromise their safety, thus ruling out any cricketing ties with the neighbour.

In this Uttar Pradesh city to take part in a meeting of the state cricket association, Shukla, citing the killing of an Indian Army officer and four soldiers on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani Army in a ceasefire violation, said in such a situation, there could be no cricketing ties.
bcciIndia-Pakistan cricketpcbRajeev Shukla
First Published: December 25, 2017, 9:17 AM IST

