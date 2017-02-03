Daddy Joe Root Back on Duty After India Series

Photo Credit: Twitter
New Delhi: England’s premier batsman Joe Root might have failed to take his team to victory in the just concluded T20I series against India, but Root has decided to put the disappointment behind him as he returned home.
Despite England losing both the ODI and T20I series, Root is happy to be home with his newborn child. In fact, he took to Twitter to announce that he is back to being a doting father and is loving every bit of the experience.
Root’s post on Twitter read: “Its disappointing we didn't achieve what we set out to in India but thank you for everyone's support! Back to daddy duty! 😁 👶👍”
Its disappointing we didn't achieve what we set out to in India but thank you for everyone's support! Back to daddy duty! 😁 👶👍 pic.twitter.com/kxvlfHvZQi
— Joe Root (@root66) February 2, 2017
In fact, Joe Root had missed the warm-up game before the start of the limited-over series as he had promised to stay back with his partner Carrie till she gave birth to their first child.
But he was back on national duty when the team took the field in the opening ODI against Virat Kohli and his boys in Pune.
Even though the visitors failed to win either the ODI or T20I series, Root had a decent time in both the formats.
While Root amassed 132 runs in two ODI matches, rested for the third ODI in Kolkata, he managed to score the maximum runs in the T20 format with 126 runs in the three games.