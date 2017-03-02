Coach Vettori Reveals Why RCB Spent Rs 12 Crores on Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Daniel Vettori has backed the signing of Tymal Mills, who became the most expensive bowler in Indian Premier League history.
RCB went all-out attack in the auction to buy the services of the English left-arm pacer, whom them saw as the perfect replacement for Australian star Mitchell Starc, who pulled-out from the IPL just a day ahead of the auction.
Calling it an 'auction strategy', Vettory said it was important to fill the gap ahead of the tenth edition of the league.
“We splurged on Tymal because he was a part of our auction strategy. He is available through the season and is in good form having done well in the Big Bash League. He comes with skills which are well-suited for the size and conditions at our home ground – the M Chinnaswamy Stadium," Daniel Vettori was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
The Englishman has made a name for himself as a T20 specialist, with the ability to bowl at the death and having decent command over his yorkers.
Mills was particularly economical in the Big Bash League 2016-17, where he gave away just 116 runs in 16 overs he bowled for Brisbane Heats in the tournament.