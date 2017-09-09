Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 9, 2017, 1:41 PM IST
Darren Lehmann Reveals Ashes Plans; Lyon Certain to Play

Nathan Lyon. (Getty Images)

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has revealed that irrespective of the fast bowlers who play, off spinner Nathan Lyon will be a certain starter for the Aussies against England in the first Ashes Test.

"Nathan is going to play. There’s no doubt about that, At the end of the day we just have to see how it all pans out. With injuries, the bowling stocks, how they all come back and what the wicket is like. That’s still a long, long way away. We’ll just look at the conditions in Brisbane in two months' time when we get there and work out what we do." Lehmann was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

Lehmann praised the qualities shown by the spinner, saying that he has grown in the past 12 months.

"We changed the set-up of the side 12 months ago and we’ve had a lot of young guys come in the group. He’s had to take a next step as a leader so really pleased with the way he’s gone about that." Lehmann added.

Australia had earlier said that they won't hesitate to go in with four fast bowlers if needed, with a pace attack comprising of Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Pattinson forming a deadly combination.

Captain Steve Smith had played down suggestions that playing all four might weaken the batting,

"I guess it’s nice that all the fast bowlers – probably take Josh out of it – Starc, Cummins and Pattinson all bat pretty well, Smith said last month.

"So I won’t say that we’ll do it but there’s a possibility that it could certainly happen, that you could play all four and Nathan Lyon. (That) probably leaves the batting a little bit light, but those guys do hold the bat pretty well. It’s something to certainly think about."
First Published: September 9, 2017, 1:41 PM IST

