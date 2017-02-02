David Miller Ruled Out of Sri Lanka ODI Series Due to Injury

David Miller. (Getty Images)
Johannesburg: Hard-hitting batsman David Miller will miss South Africa’s remaining three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka because of a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.
Miller, who hit 117 not out in South Africa’s 121-run win in the second match in Durban on Wednesday, injured his right little finger when he dived in attempting to make a catch in the outfield during Sri Lanka’s innings.
Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said Miller would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. He will be available for a tour of New Zealand later this month.
The third one-day international against Sri Lanka is on Saturday in Johannesburg.