Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 29, 2017, 8:02 PM IST
David Miller Smashes Fastest T20I Century Off Just 35 Balls

David Miller. (Getty Images)

Bangladesh’s suffering in the hands of South Africa went from bad to worse on Sunday as David Miller took the Bangladesh bowling to the cleaners and scored the fastest century in the history of T20I cricket. Miller overtook Richard Levi. The batsman had reached the magic number off 45 balls.

The fact that Miller broke Levi’s record with 10 balls less shows the kind of domination the left-hander showed in the second T20I of the series.

A look at the quickest T20I hundreds:
35 balls – David Miller
45 balls – Richard Levi
46 balls – Faf du Plessis/ KL Rahul
47 Balls – Aaron Finch/Chris Gayle

Miller’s century is the first century from someone batting at no 5 in T20Is. The previous best was by New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson. Anderson had hit an unbeaten 94 against the same opposition, Bangladesh, in Mt Maunganui earlier this year.

Interestingly, 81.19% of Miller’s runs came in boundaries: (7x4s, 9x6s). The first 50 came off 23 balls and the second 50 off just 12 balls as Miller went into overdrive mode.

The South Africans ended on 224/4 in their 20 overs at Potchefstroom. But funnily, the Proteas have earlier twice lost scoring 229/4 against England and 231/7 against the West Indies.
First Published: October 29, 2017, 8:02 PM IST

