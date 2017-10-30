David Miller Smashes Fastest T20I Ton Off Just 35 Balls

The fact that Miller broke Levi’s record with 10 balls less shows the kind of domination the left-hander showed in the second T20I of the series.
A look at the quickest T20I hundreds:
35 balls – David Miller
45 balls – Richard Levi
46 balls – Faf du Plessis/ KL Rahul
47 Balls – Aaron Finch/Chris Gayle
Miller’s century is the first century from someone batting at no 5 in T20Is. The previous best was by New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson. Anderson had hit an unbeaten 94 against the same opposition, Bangladesh, in Mt Maunganui earlier this year.
Interestingly, 81.19% of Miller’s runs came in boundaries: (7x4s, 9x6s). The first 50 came off 23 balls and the second 50 off just 12 balls as Miller went into overdrive mode.
The South Africans ended on 224/4 in their 20 overs at Potchefstroom. But funnily, the Proteas have earlier twice lost scoring 229/4 against England and 231/7 against the West Indies.
Aaron FinchAB de Villierschris gayleDavid MillerFaf du Plessiskl rahulRichard Levisa vs banshakib al hasanSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017 LiveSouth Africa vs Bangladesh 2017 Live Score
First Published: October 30, 2017, 9:50 AM IST