David Warner Bags Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings, Kohli Slips to Third

Dubai: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday slipped a rung to third in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen but his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni gained a spot to be 13th in the latest list issued here.
Rohit Sharma slipped three places to be 12th, while Shikhar Dhawan was in the joint 14th spot with Englishman Jos Butler.
The Indian team was unchanged at the third position in the team rankings.
Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner wrested the top spot rankings for ODI Batsmen.
There were other batsmen to gain too after India's 2-1 win over England in a series that ended on Sunday.
England batsman Jason Roy's three half-centuries have taken him into the top 20 for the first time as he has gained 23 slots to reach 17th. For India, Kedar Jadhav's 232 runs have helped him gain 57 slots to reach 47th ranking.