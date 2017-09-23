Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

David Warner Credits MS Dhoni for 'Nurturing' Virat Kohli's Captaincy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 23, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
David Warner Credits MS Dhoni for 'Nurturing' Virat Kohli's Captaincy

File Image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. (BCCI Images)

MS Dhoni's presence in the Indian team has been indispensable, with the former skipper finding some good form of late and also continuing to be ever reliable behind the stumps.

Australian opener David Warner has gone one step ahead and said that Dhoni deserves credit for Virat's success as captain.

“MS Dhoni brought a sense of calmness to his captaincy. He did a great job as captain and he is still doing a great job, nurturing Virat and that is a great thing to do for a former captain.
He is nurturing Virat and that is a good thing to do for both men,” the Australian vice-captain was quoted as saying by India Today.

However, at the same time Warner warned Virat that his true test as a captain will come when the going gets tough for the team.

“Virat has not had a lot of non-success as captain but the real challenge comes when you start losing games. We are here for another three matches to go and hopefully we can turn that around and maybe we will see a different captain,” Warner added.

Speaking about Australia's performance in the series, Warner said that the team is struggling to build any big partnerships to challenge the home side.

“We lost two early wickets, established a partnership in the middle but did not have that one batsman going on to get a big score, We always talked about how if you restrict the Indian team to under 300 in their conditions, you are going a long way to winning the game. We did not get that key partnership in the middle,” he added.
David Warnerind vs aus 2017India vs AustraliaMS Dhonivirat kohli
First Published: September 23, 2017, 11:31 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking