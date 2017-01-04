    Quick Links

    David Warner Dedicates SCG Heroics to Friend Phil Hughes

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 04, 2017 16:38 IST| UPDATED: Jan 04, 2017 16:38 IST
    File image of David Warner touching Phil Hughes' memorial plaque. (Getty Images)

    Swashbuckling Australian opening batsman David Warner has dedicated his 18th Test century against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground to former teammate Phil Hughes.

    Hughes tragically passed away in 2014 after being hit on the head while batting during a Sheffield Shield clash at the SCG.

    Since the untimely demise of his friend, Warner has featured in three Tests at the venue and he has slammed a century in each one of them.

    The Australian vice-captain also pays tribute to Hughes' memorial plaque — installed outside Australia's dressing room — every time he enters the ground.

    "I've said before, every time I walk out here we've got our little mate walking with us," Warner was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.

    "It's always in the back of my mind when I walk out here, that Hughes is with me.

    "I always think he's at the other end with me, so every time I score runs here or score a hundred, it's always for him," said Warner.

    Warner became only the fifth cricketer ever to score a century before lunch on the first day of a Test match.

    He also became the first Australian since Sir Don Bradman — 87 years ago — to score a century in the opening session on the first day of a Test. Interestingly, Warner is the only player to achieve the feat during a Test match in Australia.